New home availability decreases in Litchfield Park

New home availability in the Litchfield Park area stood at 216 in early April, compared to 223 from the previous month based on information from Zillow, an online real estate database company.

The top seller was $527,000 for a home at 18313 W Marshall Avenue. The home has 2,886 square feet with three bedrooms and five baths. An expansive gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, corner walk-in pantry and elongated island occupies the heart of this new home. The No. 2 seller was $475,000 for a home at 13323 W. Rancho Drive. The 4,633-square-foot home has five bedrooms and four baths.

The No. 3 seller was $470,000 for a home at 19434 W. Minnezona Avenue. The 3,255-square-foot home has four bedrooms and three baths.

The No. 4 seller was $400,000 for a home at 19210 W. Oregon Avenue. The 2,985-square-foot home has four bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

This Beauty features an Open Great Room Split floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, a spacious kitchen island perfect for entertaining, stainless appliances, and a 5 burner gas stove top.

The No. 5 seller was $373,000 for a home at 19211 W. Georgia Ave. The home has 3,072 square feet with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths.

The new home availability list may not represent all homes listed for sale, just a glimpse at overall homes listed in the last week.

LITCHFIELD PARK

85340: There were 216 homes listed with a price range of $189,000 to $1.2 million.