New Glendale home availability rose in April

New home availability in Glendale rose in early April, based on information from Zillow, an online real estate database company.

New home inventory went up over the last 30-day period in the Glendale ZIP codes of 85308 and 85310.

The 85308 ZIP code includes Arrowhead Ranch. New home availability was at 313 in early April, up from 288 in March.

The 85310 ZIP code includes the area north of Arrowhead Ranch and encompasses parts of Happy Valley and Pinnacle Peak roads.

New home availability rose from 109 to 110 in the last month.

The top-selling home in the 85308 ZIP code was $440,000 for a home at 7251 W. Saint John Road. The home has 2,586 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths.

A touch of country in this home in Secluded Estates, starting with a front porch. Living room and formal dining. Family room opens to covered patio and large backyard with a pool. There is a den right off the family room. Guest area with separate entrance and driveway has living room and efficiency kitchen. Detached two car garage and two car carport. Slab parking for four vehicles. RV Gate is new and so is the paved driveway.

The No. 2 seller in the 85308 ZIP code was $335,500 for a home at 7026 W. Wescott Drive. The 2,578-square-foot home has four bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

Enter through a grand entry with stained glass windows into this stately home in the popular Arrowhead Ranch neighborhood. Enjoy high-end finishes such as plantation shutters, floor-to ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, arched doorways, a natural stone fireplace, and wet bar. A fully updated kitchen is appointed with custom cabinetry and granite counters. The downstairs master bedroom is beautifully updated with a private bath including new fixtures, dual vanity, walk-in closet, frame-less glass shower, and gorgeous tile-work.

Rounding out the top sales was a $332,000 purchase at 21127 N. 74th Drive. The home has 2,439 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths.

The top seller in the 85310 ZIP code was $665,000 for a home at 5344 W. Soft Wind Drive. The home has 3,981 square feet with five bedrooms and four baths.

The No. 2 seller was $590,000 for a home at 4646 W. Alameda Road. The 4,271-square-foot home has five bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

Rounding out the top sellers was $500,000 for a home at 5443 W. Fallen Leaf Lane. The home has 3,350 square feet with five bedrooms and four baths.

The new home availability list may not represent all homes listed for sale, just a quick glimpse at overall homes listed in the last week.

GLENDALE

85308: There were 313 homes listed with a price range of $90,000 to $1.04 million. There were 288 new homes available last month.

85310: There were 110 homes listed with a price range of $242,500 to $2.1 million. There were 109 new homes available last month.