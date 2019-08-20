Home planned for construction on Hidden Terrace Loop in Litchfield Park
This aerial photo shows the vacant lot on Hidden Terrace Loop where a home is planned for construction. [Submitted photo]
By Mark Carlisle
Independent Newsmedia
The city’s Design Review Board approved the design plans for a single-family house to be constructed at 14668 W. Hidden Terrace Loop.
The site is currently a vacant lot within the Village at Litchfield Park neighborhood. The applicant to build the home noted the Homeowners Association was in the final stages of approving the plans except that he had to submit the pavers design and final colors. He said the house’s color would be in between the colors of the adjacent houses. The board noted the home would not be out of the ordinary compared to the existing homes in the neighborhood.
developmentreal estate
