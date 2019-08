194 homes sold in north Glendale in July Home sales in north Glendale last month ranged from $116,400 to $830,000 among 144 homes sold in the 85308 ZIP code and 50 sold in the 85310 ZIP code. 85308 18032 N. 45th Ave, $173,500, 1,256 square feet 7136 W. Mcrae Way, $310,000, 1,911 square feet 4204 W. Jason Drive, $244,000, 1,451 square feet 17805 N. 45th Ave, $199,950, 1,256 square feet 6321 W. Tonopah Drive, $439,000, 2,868 square feet 5811 W. Abraham Lane, $465,000, 3,003 square feet 4339 W. Morrow Drive, $229,000, 1,763 square feet 18164 N. 63rd Lane, $470,100, 2,830 square feet 5045 W. Escuda Drive, $240,000, 1,540 square feet 20770 N. 56th Ave, $560,000, 3,537 square feet 4145 W. Bluefield Ave, $297,000, 2,028 square feet 6174 W. Sequoia Drive, $394,000, 2,895 square feet 4024 W. Salter Drive, $359,900, 3,590 square feet 21655 N. 36th Ave #101, $224,000, 1,457 square feet 5950 W. Fieldstone Drive, $408,000, 2,676 square feet 19817 N. 76th Ave, $271,000, 1,707 square feet 5715 W. Blackhawk Drive, $335,000, 1,650 square feet 4413 W. Oraibi Drive, $220,000, 1,146 square feet 5435 W. Karen Drive, $365,000, 2,345 square feet 6871 W. Potter Drive, $340,000, 1,633 square feet 4902 W. Lindner Drive, $265,000, 1,543 square feet 7013 W. Quail Ave, $580,000, 3,665 square feet 18670 N. 70th Drive, $285,000, 2,269 square feet 6905 W. Pontiac Drive, $285,000, 1,633 square feet 4842 W. Christine Circle, $267,500, 1,673 square feet 7001 W. Villa Theresa Drive, $275,000, 1,930 square feet 3904 W. Westcott Drive, $454,000, 2,098 square feet 6528 W. Matilda Lane, $339,900, 2,301 square feet 7867 W. Oraibi Drive, $385,000, 2,272 square feet 7152 W. Irma Lane, $350,000, 2,146 square feet 3940 W. Quail Ave, $325,000, 2,365 square feet 4336 W. Tonto Road, $258,000, 1,504 square feet 5490 W. Melinda Lane, $555,000, 3,802 square feet 5379 W. Michelle Drive,$340,000, 2,640 square feet 7177 W. Mohawk Lane, $364,000, 2,328 square feet 20040 N. 49th Drive, $232,000, 1,202 square feet 18882 N. 69th Ave, $350,000, 2,157 square feet 4755 W. Oraibi Drive, $247,500, 1,396 square feet 6451 W. Escuda Road, $289,000, 1,968 square feet 7140 W. Morrow Drive,$285,000, 1,463 square feet 6083 W. Irma Lane, $358,000, 1,956 square feet 18801 N. 50th Ave, $262,000, 1,524 square feet 5809 W. Libby Street, $275,000, 1,667 square feet 7396 W. Utopia Road, $339,999, 2,522 square feet 5243 W. Piute Ave, $275,000, 1,566 square feet 5602 W. Arrowhead Lakes Drive, $468,000, 2,164 square feet 7861 W. Oraibi Drive, $412,000, 2,272 square feet 20323 N. 61st Ave, $333,000, 1,772 square feet 17026 N. 66th Terrace, $116,400, 1,441 square feet 6754 W. Monona Drive,$360,000, 2,491 square feet 4955 W. Mindy Lane, $217,500, 1,557 square feet 17188 N. 51st Drive, $350,000, 2,206 square feet 20039 N. 39th Ave, $269,000, 1,654 square feet 18215 N. 37th Ave, $315,500, 1,480 square feet 18215 N. 75th Drive, $330,000, 2,091 square feet 19961 N. 77th Ave, $279,500, 1,721 square feet 7235 W. Pontiac Drive, $340,000, 2,146 square feet 6987 W. Monona Drive, $374,900, 1,731 square feet 18679 N. 45th Drive, $255,000, 1,310 square feet 4039 W. Salter Drive, $238,000, 1,689 square feet 6868 W. Irma Lane, $330,000, 2,073 square feet 20731 N. 57th Drive, $440,000, 3,019 square feet 7809 W. Mcrae Way, $263,500, 1,630 square feet 7654 W. Michigan Ave, $390,000, 2,484 square feet 20917 N. 69th Drive, $385,000, 2,004 square feet 3827 W. Tonopah Drive, $273,030, 1,567 square feet 6038 W Pontiac Drive, $285,000, 1,435 square feet 4940 W. Michigan Ave, $291,000, 2,011 square feet 20264 N. 70th Drive, $330,000, 1,633 square feet 4415 W. Keating Circle, $259,900, 1,730 square feet 19407 N. 73rd Lane, $320,000, 1,514 square feet 5423 W. Tonto Road, $266,000, 1,649 square feet 5875 W. Abraham Lane, $795,000, 3,540 square feet 20028 N. 49th Drive, $240,000, 1,202 square feet 18002 N. 42nd Drive, $179,640, 1,546 square feet 7401 W. Arrowhead Clubhouse Drive #2032, $219,300, 1,434 square feet 19307 N. 73rd Lane, $307,000, 1,955 square feet 4054 W. Ross Ave, $346,420, 1,771 square feet 4202 W. Villa Rita Drive, $280,000, 1,873 square feet 21655 N. 36th Ave #111, $224,000, 1,457 square feet 18220 N. 54th Lane, $299,000, 1,986 square feet 18038 N. 44th Ave, $314,999, 2,079 square feet 20986 N. 66th Lane, $278,000, 1,816 square feet 20929 N. 70th Ave, $340,000, 1,731 square feet 21295 N. 69th Ave, $310,000, 1,611 square feet 5811 W. Irma Lane, $385,000, 3,019 square feet 7057 W. Greenbriar Drive, $417,500, 2,926 square feet 4231 W. Bluefield Ave, $270,000, 1,617 square feet 5226 W. Lone Cactus Drive, $550,000, 2,315 square feet 17825 N. 45th Ave, $173,900, 1,256 square feet 7457 W. Monona Drive,$380,000, 2,477 square feet 3714 W. Tonopah Drive, $262,000, 1,567 square feet 17607 N. 63rd Lane, $399,000, 2,552 square feet 7522 W. Wescott Drive, $242,500, 1,283 square feet 17402 N. 39th Ave, $300,000, 2,069 square feet 7401 W. Arrowhead Clubhouse Drive #2085, $185,000, 909 square feet 19914 N. 65th Ave, $325,000, 1,968 square feet 17601 N. 57th Ave, $284,900, 1,657 square feet 20419 N. 67th Drive, $360,000, 2,242 square feet 20986 N. 66th Lane, $287,000, 1,816 square feet 7101 W. Beardsley Road, $175,000, 1,037 square feet 4149 W. Libby Street, $275,000, 1,873 square feet 5668 W. Abraham Lane,$439,000, 2,236 square feet 4106 W. Irma Lane, $360,000, 2,195 square feet 5014 W. Topeka Drive, $248,000, 1,705 square feet 4714 W. Continental Drive, $176,759, 1,256 square feet 19934 N. 77th Ave, $275,000, 1,567 square feet 6382 W. Potter Drive, $289,000, 1,435 square feet 6731 W. Mcrae Way, $303,000, 2,296 square feet 4914 W. Oraibi Drive, $235,500, 1,350 square feet 4320 W. Marco Polo Road, $284,900, 1,818 square feet 18628 N. 50th Ave, $260,000, 1,583 square feet 18251 N. 45th Drive, $249,900, 1,739 square feet 7020 W. Firebird Drive, $555,000, 3,777 square feet 19253 N. 61st Drive, $450,000, 3,458 square feet 7109 W. Julie Drive, $273,000, 1,680 square feet 7401 W. Arrowhead Clubhouse Drive, $210,000, 1,217 square feet 4616 W. Wagoner Road, $274,900, 1,980 square feet 5965 W. Melinda Lane, $330,000, 1,821 square feet 21612 N. 59th Drive, $415,800, 2,468 square feet 4710 W. Menadota Drive, $210,000, 1,136 square feet 4202 W. Marco Polo Road, $365,000, 2,348 square feet 7101 W. Beardsley Road, $164,900, 1,037 square feet 3815 W. Angela Drive, $258,900, 1,886 square feet 20389 N. 54th Ave, $362,500, 2,119 square feet 7061 W. Angela Drive, $375,000, 2,398 square feet 6884 W. Pontiac Drive, $295,000, 1,457 square feet 7011 W. Melinda Lane, $397,000, 2,747 square feet 6381 W. Campo Bello Drive, $340,000, 2,362 square feet 3728 W. Villa Theresa Drive, $224,700, 1,355 square feet 18801 N. 47th Ave, $226,000, 1,238 square feet 4816 W. Morrow Drive, $265,000, 1,693 square feet 21714 N. 61st Ave, $325,000, 1,854 square feet 18401 N. 56th Lane, $255,000, 1,273 square feet 4032 W. Hartford Ave, $275,000, 1,785 square feet 4107 W. Rimrock Drive, $425,000, 2,784 square feet 17835 N. 75th Ave, $475,000, 2,595 square feet 4458 W. Keating Circle, $267,000, 1,730 square feet 7439 W. Tonopah Drive, $317,000, 1,699 square feet 20670 N. 41st Ave, $305,000, 2,195 square feet 4455 W. Wescott Drive, $268,000, 1,943 square feet 7101 W. Beardsley Road #211, $130,000, 898 square feet 6010 W. Kristal Way, $353,000, 2,004 square feet 4920 W. Joyce Circle, $370,000, 3,400 square feet 85310 23814 N. 38th Drive, $250,000, 1,759 square feet 4208 W. Soft Wind Drive, $253,000, 1,635 square feet 24821 N. 40th Ave, $253,000, 1,384 square feet 4661 W. Fallen Leaf Lane, $455,000, 2,591 square feet 4001 W. Creedance Blvd, $317,000, 2,731 square feet 24426 N. 38th Lane, $287,000, 1,669 square feet 6004 W. Charlotte Drive, $416,000, 3,393 square feet 4213 W. Alameda Road, $269,000, 1,720 square feet 24403 N. 40th Ave, $424,900, 3,366 square feet 4326 W. Creedance Blvd, $262,000, 1,553 square feet 24401 N. 39th Lane, $367,000, 3,366 square feet 3801 W. Cielo Grande, $265,000, 1,759 square feet 7455 W. Louise Drive, $270,000 1,518 square feet 6610 W. Avenida Del Sol, $662,500, 4,159 square feet 23625 N. 38th Drive, $213,000, 1,257 square feet 3805 W. Questa Drive, $305,000, 1,843 square feet 3555 W. Via Del Sol Drive, $240,000, 1,336 square feet 7014 W. Louise Drive, $314,110, 2,046 square feet 7447 W. Paraiso Drive, $365,000, 2,080 square feet 23634 N. 38th Drive, $249,900, 1,511 square feet 3921 W. Calle Lejos, $265,000, 1,583 square feet 7206 W. Tina Lane, $304,900, 1,833 square feet 4010 W. Camino Vivaz, $232,000, 1,248 square feet 3604 W. Questa Drive, $260,000, 1,311 square feet 3949 W. Chama Drive, $252,578, 1,248 square feet 6345 W. Louise Drive, $425,000, 3,171 square feet 4006 W. Camino Vivaz, $249,500, 1,248 square feet 5235 W. Soft Wind Drive, $830,000, 4,100 square feet 5867 W. Cielo Grande, $477,700, 3,635 square feet 4128 W. Whispering Wind Drive, $285,000, 2,108 square feet 3521 W. Chama Road, $265,000, 1,766 square feet 7248 W. Williams Drive, $417,500, 2,242 square feet 23623 N. 67th Ave, $549,000, 2,677 square feet 23857 N. 39th Lane, $275,000, 1,587 square feet 3946 W. Park View Lane, $320,000, 2,447 square feet 4632 W. Fallen Leaf Lane, $434,500, 2,281 square feet 23631 N. 41st Ave, $306,200, 2,379 square feet 5709 W. Ludden Mountain Drive, $595,000, 5,261 square feet 4616 W. Whispering Wind Drive, $455,000, 2,591 square feet 3724 W. Chama Drive, $265,000, 1,523 square feet 5542 W. Camino Vivaz, $553,500, 3,401 square feet 5717 W. Soft Wind Drive, $499,900, 3,635 square feet 23864 N. 36th Ave, $304,400, 1,749 square feet 5813 W. Pinnacle Hill Drive, $250,000, 1,467 square feet 6546 W. Via Montoya Drive, $470,000, 3,134 square feet 6615 W. Parkside Lane, $810,000, 4,061 square feet 5224 W. Electra Lane, $699,900, 3,697 square feet 3614 W. Camino Del Rio, $240,000, 1,248 square feet 24620 N. 38th Lane, $241,250, 1,313 square feet 4043 W. Camino Vivaz, $261,000, 1,431 square feet

