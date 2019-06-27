Youngtown family gets free pool fence 2 years after fatal drowning

The home of a Youngtown family is safer for young children after a Valley company installed a free pool fence in their backyard, according to a release.

Fulton Homes had named the Taylor family as the most recent winner of a pool fence and installation in hopes of avoiding another tragedy.

On Aug. 8, 2017, three adults at a house near 111th and Alabama avenues were determining who was supposed to be caring for their niece, Evangeline, when they realized she had climbed through the dog door and had fallen into the pool.

The Taylor family administered CPR and had Evangeline helicoptered to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where she died one month before her second birthday.

“We have another niece who has started walking and are unable to have her over because of the fear of the pool and losing another life,” Kimberly Taylor stated.

Fulton Homes partnered with A Safe Pool on Thursday to donate and install a brand new pool fence in efforts to give Ms. Taylor and her family the opportunity to be together.

The installation comes six days after the near-drowning of a 3-year-old boy who fell into a pool in Phoenix and was said to be in extremely critical condition. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the home and brought the boy to an emergency pediatric hospital.

Fulton Homes’ Fence Patrol program highlights the importance of always watching children around water, and acts as a reminder that water emergencies, like the stories above, can happen in seconds.

“Fulton Homes strongly believes that close calls can be avoided when the community as a whole puts an emphasis on water safety,” stated Doug Fulton, CEO of Fulton Homes. “The dangers are real, and we want to continue doing everything we can to prevent another family tragedy. One is one too many.”

Every Tuesday since April 30 and throughout the summer months, a brand new pool fence is being installed at the home of a needy family, courtesy of Fulton Homes.

Nominees can be submitted on the KMLE Country Radio website, in the contests section. Each week, one winner is chosen from dozens of entries.