Wild’s Jason Zucker win King Clancy Trophy over Coyotes’ Ekman-Larsson

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker won the NHL’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy, beating out Coyotes defender Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who was one of three finalists.

The trophy is awarded to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in their community.

Zucker, who was chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, received a $40,000 donation from the National Hockey League Foundation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice.

Ekman-Larsson and New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, the two runners-up, each received a $5,000 donation.

Long-time captain Shane Doan is the only Coyote to have won the award, earning it for the 2009-10 season.

Zucker and his wife, Carly, began a fundraising campaign for the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis in 2017. The space allows children and their families to watch Wild games in a setting that simulates the experience of being at the game. The Zuckers started the project with a $160,000 donation and raised more than $1.2 million in less than 12 months.

Zucker also hosted a showcase that put on a modified ice hockey program for players of all ages with disabilities.

Ekman-Larsson has been named the Coyotes “Man of the Year” for the past three years. The award is for “dedication, commitment and passion for bettering the lives of those in the community.”

Ek’s work in the community

When Ekman-Larsson announced he had signed a long-term contract with Arizona last July, he made the announcement at the Boys & Girls Club because the organization is a huge part of what Arizona means to him.

In July, he donated $125,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Virginia G. Piper Branch at Laguna Elementary School in Scottsdale and, for the past several years, has purchased a suite at Gila River Arena for kids to watch Coyotes games and meet him post-game. He’s spent time visiting clubs, attended their gala — in which he bid on auction items and allowed B&GC to auction off an experience with him — and served as a judge for the B&GC youth of the year program.

The first-year Coyotes captain also was active in the club’s Hockey Talks program for mental health awareness, participated in several club initiatives in support of Hockey Fights Cancer, served as the team’s Hockey is for Everyone ambassador and supported Playworks in an anti-bullying campaign by sharing the message that “Real Players Don’t Bully.”