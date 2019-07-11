West Valley relief stations available during Excessive Heat Warning

As a result of the Valley’s current Excessive Heat Warning, The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services is activating heat relief stations throughout the West Valley where anyone in need can go for indoor cooling and hydration:

Glendale

• Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave.

• Valley of the Sun Korean Corps Community Center, 7238 N. 61st Ave.

Surprise

• Sun Cities West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.

Avondale

• Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave.

These heat relief stations will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 11-13 and on any other day the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning (such as if this Excessive Heat Warning is extended beyond July 13, for example).

Mobile hydration units will also be dispatched July 11-13 to targeted portions of metro Phoenix that have been identified as areas with high homeless populations and encampments.

“Heat is our natural disaster,” Major David Yardley, The Salvation Army Metro Phoenix Program Coordinator stated. “There were 182 heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County last year, and we are trying to do our part to lower those numbers.”

During Arizona’s first Excessive Heat Warning of 2019, The Salvation Army The Salvation Army served more than 2,200 people with vital heat relief during a three-day period in June.

“We also encourage the community to check on neighbors who might be at risk of dehydration or heat-related health issues,” Mr. Yardley stated.

Make a cash donation at SalvationArmyPhoenix.org or text HEAT to 51555 – but the most important need is for volunteers at The Salvation Army’s heat relief stations to help provide life-saving heat relief. Call 602-267-4100.