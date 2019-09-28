West Valley Preps’ Week 6 football scoreboard All games played on Sept. 27 6A Shadow Ridge 28 Tolleson 7 Scottsdale Chaparral 62 Mountain Ridge 17 Phoenix Pinnacle 52 Valley Vista 0 5A Centennial 35 Millennium 7 Ironwood 41 Willow Canyon 10 Kellis 20 Independence 6 Sunrise Mountain 41 Buckeye Verrado 6 4A Cactus 53 Buckeye Youngker 0 Desert Edge 42 Peoria 14 Goldwater 35 Deer Valley 21 Estrella Foothills 49 Dysart 14 3A Northwest Christian 17 Chandler Valley Christian 10 Paradise Honors 32 Kingman 20 2A Phoenix North Pointe Prep 42 Glendale Prep 34 Note: Liberty had a bye this week

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.