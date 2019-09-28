West Valley Preps’ Week 6 football scoreboard

Centennial players celebrate coach Richard Taylor's 300 victory Sept. 27 at Millennium High School in Goodyear. Taylor is to the left of the banner. [Courtesy Coyote Football Twitter]
All games played on Sept. 27

6A

Shadow Ridge 28  Tolleson 7

Scottsdale Chaparral 62  Mountain Ridge 17

Phoenix Pinnacle 52  Valley Vista 0 

5A

Centennial 35  Millennium 7

Ironwood 41  Willow Canyon 10

Kellis 20  Independence 6

Sunrise Mountain 41  Buckeye Verrado 6

4A

Cactus 53  Buckeye Youngker 0

Desert Edge 42  Peoria 14

Goldwater 35  Deer Valley 21

Estrella Foothills 49  Dysart 14

3A

Northwest Christian 17  Chandler Valley Christian 10

Paradise Honors 32  Kingman 20

2A

Phoenix North Pointe Prep 42  Glendale Prep 34

Note: Liberty had a bye this week



