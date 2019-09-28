West Valley Preps’ Week 6 football scoreboard
Centennial players celebrate coach Richard Taylor's 300 victory Sept. 27 at Millennium High School in Goodyear. Taylor is to the left of the banner. [Courtesy Coyote Football Twitter]
All games played on Sept. 27
6A
Shadow Ridge 28 Tolleson 7
Scottsdale Chaparral 62 Mountain Ridge 17
Phoenix Pinnacle 52 Valley Vista 0
5A
Centennial 35 Millennium 7
Ironwood 41 Willow Canyon 10
Kellis 20 Independence 6
Sunrise Mountain 41 Buckeye Verrado 6
4A
Cactus 53 Buckeye Youngker 0
Desert Edge 42 Peoria 14
Goldwater 35 Deer Valley 21
Estrella Foothills 49 Dysart 14
3A
Northwest Christian 17 Chandler Valley Christian 10
Paradise Honors 32 Kingman 20
2A
Phoenix North Pointe Prep 42 Glendale Prep 34
Note: Liberty had a bye this week
