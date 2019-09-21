West Valley Preps’ Week 5 football scoreboard

Football, News, Valley Preps

All games played on Sept. 13

6A

Valley Vista 41  Willow Canyon (5A) 6

Liberty 36  Henderson (Nev.) Liberty 33 (Game played in Nevada)

Mountain Ridge 43  Tolleson 33

5A

Centennial 37  Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge 7

Ironwood 40  Phoenix Goldwater 22

Gilbert 50  Sunrise Mountain 47

Gilbert Higley 36  Millennium 7

Queen Creek Casteel 60  Kellis 6

4A

Peoria 54  Phoenix Thunderbird 12

Tucson Salpointe Catholic 54  Cactus 8

Greenway 13  Deer Valley 3

Bullhead City Mohave 70  Dysart 49

3A

Northwest Christian 22  ALA-Gilbert North 7

Paradise Honors 44  Fort Defiance Window Rock 18

2A

Glendale Prep 26  Sedona Red Rock 16

Note: Shadow Ridge had a bye this week



