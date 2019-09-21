West Valley Preps’ Week 5 football scoreboard All games played on Sept. 13 6A Valley Vista 41 Willow Canyon (5A) 6 Liberty 36 Henderson (Nev.) Liberty 33 (Game played in Nevada) Mountain Ridge 43 Tolleson 33 5A Centennial 37 Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge 7 Ironwood 40 Phoenix Goldwater 22 Gilbert 50 Sunrise Mountain 47 Gilbert Higley 36 Millennium 7 Queen Creek Casteel 60 Kellis 6 4A Peoria 54 Phoenix Thunderbird 12 Tucson Salpointe Catholic 54 Cactus 8 Greenway 13 Deer Valley 3 Bullhead City Mohave 70 Dysart 49 3A Northwest Christian 22 ALA-Gilbert North 7 Paradise Honors 44 Fort Defiance Window Rock 18 2A Glendale Prep 26 Sedona Red Rock 16 Note: Shadow Ridge had a bye this week

