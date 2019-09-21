West Valley Preps’ Week 5 football scoreboard

All games played on Sept. 13
6A
Valley Vista 41 Willow Canyon (5A) 6
Liberty 36 Henderson (Nev.) Liberty 33 (Game played in Nevada)
Mountain Ridge 43 Tolleson 33
5A
Centennial 37 Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge 7
Ironwood 40 Phoenix Goldwater 22
Gilbert 50 Sunrise Mountain 47
Gilbert Higley 36 Millennium 7
Queen Creek Casteel 60 Kellis 6
4A
Peoria 54 Phoenix Thunderbird 12
Tucson Salpointe Catholic 54 Cactus 8
Greenway 13 Deer Valley 3
Bullhead City Mohave 70 Dysart 49
3A
Northwest Christian 22 ALA-Gilbert North 7
Paradise Honors 44 Fort Defiance Window Rock 18
2A
Glendale Prep 26 Sedona Red Rock 16
Note: Shadow Ridge had a bye this week