West Valley Preps’ Week 3 football scoreboard

All games played on Sept. 6

6A

Liberty 41  Sunrise Mountain (5A) 14

Mountain Ridge 42  Avondale Westview 36

Valley Vista 47  Phoenix Trevor Browne 13

Shadow Ridge 42  Phoenix North 6

5A

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei 71  Centennial 21

Millennium 35  Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge 20

Gilbert Campo Verde 56  Kellis 0

4A

Cactus 28  Ironwood (5A) 20

Deer Valley 28  Phoenix Thunderbird 0

Peoria 41  Buckeye 0

Flagstaff 47  Dysart 17

3A

Coolidge 69  Paradise Honors 14

2A

Glendale Prep 35  Phoenix Valley Lutheran 20

Note: Northwest Christian and Willow Canyon had byes this week



