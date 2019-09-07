West Valley Preps’ Week 3 football scoreboard All games played on Sept. 6 6A Liberty 41 Sunrise Mountain (5A) 14 Mountain Ridge 42 Avondale Westview 36 Valley Vista 47 Phoenix Trevor Browne 13 Shadow Ridge 42 Phoenix North 6 5A Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei 71 Centennial 21 Millennium 35 Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge 20 Gilbert Campo Verde 56 Kellis 0 4A Cactus 28 Ironwood (5A) 20 Deer Valley 28 Phoenix Thunderbird 0 Peoria 41 Buckeye 0 Flagstaff 47 Dysart 17 3A Coolidge 69 Paradise Honors 14 2A Glendale Prep 35 Phoenix Valley Lutheran 20 Note: Northwest Christian and Willow Canyon had byes this week

