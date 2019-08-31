West Valley Preps Week 2 football scoreboard
Final scoreboard from Mountain Ridge vs Corona del Sol 6A football game on Aug. 30, 2019. [Ralph Freso/for West Valley Preps]
All games played on Aug. 30
6A
Valley Vista 47 Mesa Westwood 12
Mountain Ridge 16 Tempe Corona del Sol 13
Liberty 48 Copper Canyon 0
Phoenix Brophy Prep 21 Shadow Ridge 0
5A
Sunrise Mountain 38 Gilbert Williams Field 35
Millennium 47 Maricopa 0
Ironwood 39 Independence 14
Willow Canyon 42 Dysart (4A) 0
Goldwater 35 Kellis 16
4A
Peoria 55 Buckeye Youngker 0
Cactus 13 Tucson Catalina Foothills 0
Phoenix Arcadia 54 Deer Valley 7
3A
Northwest Christian 45 Yuma Catholic 17
Gilbert Christian 59 Paradise Honors 8
2A
Chandler Prep 36 Glendale Prep 13
5A football6A footballCactus footballFeaturedIronwood footballLiberty footballMountain ridge footballNorthwest Christian footballPeoria footballSunrise mountain footballValley Vista footballWillow Canyon football
