West Valley Preps Week 2 football scoreboard

Final scoreboard from Mountain Ridge vs Corona del Sol 6A football game on Aug. 30, 2019. [Ralph Freso/for West Valley Preps]
Football, News, Valley Preps

All games played on Aug. 30

6A

Valley Vista 47  Mesa Westwood 12

Mountain Ridge 16  Tempe Corona del Sol 13

Liberty 48  Copper Canyon 0

Phoenix Brophy Prep 21  Shadow Ridge 0

5A

Sunrise Mountain 38  Gilbert Williams Field 35

Millennium 47  Maricopa 0

Ironwood 39  Independence 14

Willow Canyon 42  Dysart (4A) 0

Goldwater 35  Kellis 16

4A

Peoria 55  Buckeye Youngker 0

Cactus 13  Tucson Catalina Foothills 0

Phoenix Arcadia 54  Deer Valley 7

3A

Northwest Christian 45  Yuma Catholic 17

Gilbert Christian 59  Paradise Honors 8

2A

Chandler Prep 36  Glendale Prep 13



