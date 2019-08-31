West Valley Preps Week 2 football scoreboard All games played on Aug. 30 6A Valley Vista 47 Mesa Westwood 12 Mountain Ridge 16 Tempe Corona del Sol 13 Liberty 48 Copper Canyon 0 Phoenix Brophy Prep 21 Shadow Ridge 0 5A Sunrise Mountain 38 Gilbert Williams Field 35 Millennium 47 Maricopa 0 Ironwood 39 Independence 14 Willow Canyon 42 Dysart (4A) 0 Goldwater 35 Kellis 16 4A Peoria 55 Buckeye Youngker 0 Cactus 13 Tucson Catalina Foothills 0 Phoenix Arcadia 54 Deer Valley 7 3A Northwest Christian 45 Yuma Catholic 17 Gilbert Christian 59 Paradise Honors 8 2A Chandler Prep 36 Glendale Prep 13

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.