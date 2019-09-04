West Valley heat relief stations in effect Wednesday

An Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service for Wednesday, Sept. 4 will see The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services activate West Valley heat relief stations, where anyone in need can go for indoor cooling and hydration.

Sites include:

Glendale

• Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave.

• Valley of the Sun Korean Corps Community Center, 7238 N. 61st Ave.

Surprise

• Sun Cities West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.

Avondale

• Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave.

These heat relief stations will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. – and on any day the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning (such as if the current Excessive Heat Warning is extended beyond Sept. 4, for example).

Residents interested in volunteering at a heat relief station can call 602-267-4100, and anyone who would like to make a monetary donation to help provide sunscreen, lip balm, hats, bandannas, and other vital heat-relief items can visit SalvationArmyPhoenix.org or text HEAT to 51555.