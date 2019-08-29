Waste Management accepting recyclables through year’s end

Waste Management announced Aug. 19 it would still accept approved residential recyclables at its Surprise facililty, 19401 W. Deer Valley Road, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year.

The move came the same day Surprise stopped sorting recyclables from trash during its curbside service.

The city is collecting trash and recyclables in the same truck each week, until an alternative plan can be reached.

OUAZ’s second football season kicks off on road

The OUAZ Spirit begins their second football season in Nebraska on Thursday, Aug. 29 with a game at Doane University. Kickoff from Al Papik Field is 5 p.m. OUAZ (7-4 in 2018) is picked to finish second in the Sooner Athletic Conference. The Spirit received votes last week in the preseason NAIA Top 25 poll.

Labor Day brings 2-day delay to City Council

The Surprise City Council is meeting Thursday, Sept. 5, two days after it normally would, because of next week’s Labor Day holiday. The holiday is forcing a slight bump in the normal Tuesday schedule for City Council work sessions and regular meetings. As always, the work session begins at 4 p.m. with the regular meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza. Both meetings will be streamed live on Surprise TV. An agenda for both meetings will be posted at surpriseaz.gov no later than 24 hours before the meeting.

City offices to shut for Labor Day holiday

The City of Surprise offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 3

Surprise Arts Commission to meet Sept. 2

The Surprise Arts and Cultural Advisory Commission is hosting its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2 at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza. An agenda will be posted at surpriseaz.gov no later than 24 hours before the meeting.

HUD wants to know priorities for block grants

Surprise residents can help shape funding priorities for housing and community development needs in the city by taking a survey. Every five years the city is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to develop and submit a Consolidated Plan which identifies funding priorities for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnership (HOME) programs for the next five years. The survey is available through Sunday, Sept. 15 at surveymonkey.com/r/8DHSYMW. To have a hard copy of the survey sent to you, call 623-222-1550, or email ruby.sitea@surpriseaz.gov.

Remley to meet at Community Center

District 4 Councilman Ken Remley is hosting one of his regular monthly district meetings at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the Surprise Community Center, 15832 N. Hollyhock St. Mr. Remley hosts the meetings for residents in his district on the fourth Wednesday each month. District 4 includes the Original Town Site.

Surprise woman charged in shooting death

Surprise resident Lorraine Duarte Nila, 37, is facing second-degree murder charges in the Aug. 16 shooting death of her boyfriend, George Urena, 39, at a home near Grand Avenue and Nor-wich Road. Police said the couple had been fighting when a gun that Ms. Nila had picked up discharged and struck Mr. Urena. Ms. Nila was booked into the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue jail.