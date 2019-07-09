Video games get real at Uptown Alley in Surprise

By Jason Stone, INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

Ten-year-old Surprise twins Cole and Bryce Henderson are familiar with virtual reality games like most kids in Generation Z.

But the new Hologate VR unit at Uptown Alley, 13525 N. Litchfield Road, was something even video game experts like the Henderson boys found new.

“I thought the graphics were really good,” Bryce boasted after the boys took off their headsets.

The boys then rattled off everything they liked about the game: the different kinds of shots, interesting “bad guys” to target and lifelike virtual reality scenery, among them.

The better question is, what didn’t they like?

“Not really anything,” Cole said.

If that’s the case, then Uptown Alley may have a hit on its hands, which is great news for Surprise children looking for more fun summer options.

Uptown installed the first Hologate VR unit in Arizona late last month and only the third one in the U.S.

The owners of Uptown Alley, Uptown Ventures LLC and Trifecta Management Group, installed the Hologram units at two similar facilities it owns in Virginia about a year ago. There are 200 installed around the world, but the owners are just now bringing them to the U.S.

“They just had amazing success with it,” said Scott Dittmer, the general manager for Uptown. “They really cleaned up on it.”

Up to four players can play at one time with each game costing $5 for five minutes, less than the $8 that gamers pay for the two units in Virginia.

“The reason we chose five minutes is it gets long after a while, standing there shooting,” Mr. Dittmer said. “Even though it’s very visually appealing and really surreal, any longer and I think the excitement wears off a little bit.”

Guests who are waiting and parents can see what the players are shooting at on a video monitor off to the side in the waiting area.

Teaming up

Players work in teams and not against each other.

“The whole point of the games is to get the highest score,” said Gage Cates, a game host at Uptown. “You guys work together to try to build as much points as possible.”

The Surprise location currently is loaded with four games, with more coming in the future. The current games – Zombyte, Simurai, Cold Clash, Groove Guardians – are unique to the Hologate system.

Zombyte is currently the one that’s getting the most attention in Surprise. The life-like zombie game features teams attempting to kill off the zombies who crawl towards the players and fall down from the ceiling all around.

“The zombie game is seriously frightening,” Mr. Dittmer said. “We had girls who took it off and walked out and said, ‘I’m not even staying for the five [minutes].’”

Between each game, the game host wipes off the masks and resets them for the next group of players.

Rapid return

Mr. Dittmer said it may take about a year for the company to see a return on its $100,000 investment to bring the unit to Surprise.

Hologate plans to freshen up the software at the Surprise location and add four more games by the end of the year.

Other Hologate locations have the games Angry Birds 2, World of Tanks, Simurai Arena and Das Boot VR Escape.

Mr. Dittmer said Uptown’s next investment in the system may be adding shock vests that players wear to feel the action on their bodies.

For instance, in the Zombyte game, when zombies sneak up from behind and begin crawling on players’ backs, they’ll feel the sensation.

For information on specific games, visit Hologate.com/games.

Editor’s note: Jason Stone can be reached at 623-445-2805, on email at jstone@newszap.com or on Twitter at @thestonecave. Visit www.yourvalley.net.