Ventana Lakes flare-up: Dispute between residents, association continues

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

A squabble has risen to fever pitch in the retirement community of Ventana Lakes, pitting a group of homeowners and club members against the property owner’s association board and staff.

The group of residents claim the POA board illegally filled two empty seats, and unjustly banned a long-time club from using Ventana Lakes amenities for a year, affecting about 115 paid members.

Former POA President Lori Norris, who has listed a number of complaints with the association and retained a lawyer to address them, said the board needs to clear up association notification and enforcement process discrepancies, as well as hostile/bias actions and misinterpretation and enforcement of governing documents and laws.

A lawsuit has not been filed in court.

In response, Renée Belisle, administrative manager for Ventana Lakes Property Owners Association, is accusing the group of spreading inaccurate information.

Board election

The Ventana Lakes POA, established in 1986, is an age-restricted active adult community.

The property owners association board consists of seven seats, each with a term of three years.

The board has a number of duties including management of personnel for the maintenance and operation of the property, as well as adoption, amendment and enforcement of rules, code of conduct and community documents.

Two new board members were appointed to vacated seats of the property owner’s board at a meeting, June 22 — residents Jim Cook to a term ending in 2022 and Sharon Steigmann to a term ending in 2021.

Ms. Belisle said the interview of each candidate was done in closed executive session. However, the recorded vote and selection occurred in an open meeting. She said the process of interviewing the candidates in executive session has been in place at Ventana Lakes for at least nine years, possibly longer.

However, resident Susan Alandar said Arizona statute does not allow an exemption for conducting interviews in executive session, and is therefore a violation of the state’s open meeting law.

“(The law) is very specific as to what is allowed. Interviewing people for the board is not included,” she said. “Further, according to the statute and our rules, members of the community should be allowed to provide their input in this process. Also, past practice does not have anything to do with this issue.”

Italian-American dinner

Ventana Lakes has 1,770 lots on 480 acres, of which nearly 50 are common area. The community offers more than 26 different amenities that provide social and adult activities.

This includes the Yacht Club, a gathering place where the Italian-American Club used to hold its monthly dinners.

Ms. Norris said the board is violating governing documents by refusing to allow homeowners to discuss association concerns with the board or denying residents the right to schedule an association facility to discuss community concerns with each other.

A dispute stems from a monthly dinner of the Italian-American Club, April 4.

Resident Jan Galluzzo, who had served as president of the Italian-American Club for three elected one-year terms until the incident, said members of the Italian-American Club were denied use of Ventana Lakes facilities because they provided extra tables during an event to allow for seating from extra ticket sales.

Ms. Galluzzo was fined $150 and banned from Ventana Lakes facilities for six months after the association alleged she broke the rules by changing the floor plan.

Ms. Galluzzo said the club has existed for 18 years and holds a monthly dinner. Three years ago the association started requiring a floor plan for seating one week before the event, and started providing setup of the event.

Ms. Galluzzo said she submitted the plans as required.

However, with ticket sales open 72 hours before the event, the club sold 17 more tickets, requiring two more tables for extra seating.

Ms. Galluzzo said initially staff denied the extra tables, but, she said, after forcing her out of the room on the day of the event, they relented and provided extra seating.

As a result of the incident, the association shortly thereafter banned the club from amenities and two members of the club were fined.

“All of this started by me moving two tables to accommodate 17 club members for dinner of which they were asked to set up the extra tables; we were flat told no. I didn’t want to tell 80-year-old members they would have to sit on the floor to eat,” she said. “After being rude and not wanting to accommodate me they went outside, had a discussion and then came back and said I could leave the tables I had set up.”

Ventana Lakes management takes issues with Ms. Galluzzo’s account of the April 4 dinner.

Ms. Belisle said staff confirmed with the club that tables were set up as needed and then staff left. She said she later found out two more tables were moved to the floor by reviewing coverage of a security camera.

POA member Larry Englerth added that a major factor in banning the club involved aggressive behavior, he said, from some members of the club that day.

“The tables were not a driving force in our decision, but it was more about their behavior. That was the major factor in the decision of the board. They want to focus on table issue, which is a misrepresentation,” he said.

Renter

Ms. Galluzzo said she has rented two different homes in Ventana Lakes over the last eight years and been active in the community from day one.

She said she volunteered as a cook using the establishment’s debit card to shop for and cook meals for certain events.

At a meeting a year ago in January, Ms. Galluzza said she was told in front of a POA meeting by management that because she is a renter she has no rights, has no interest in the community, and should no longer be president of the club

This could have been a private conversation, Ms. Galluza said.

Ventana Lakes management stated Ms. Galluzzas’ allegations are not accurate.

“First of, I was embarrassed, shocked and overwhelmed at such an ignorant thing to do. Many stood up to my defense and also remarked at how clean, and no damage was left to the (facility) and also how I cooked at bingo on Monday nights good nutritious meals, all homemade — meatloaf, fresh green beans, potato salad, etc. The kitchen was left spotless,” Ms. Galluza said. “Again Jan is a renter and that’s final. No more club, but yet I can shop with the association’s credit card and volunteer in the kitchen, which benefits them.”

Renters have the same rights as property owners except for the right to vote in a board election, according to the CC&Rs.

Non-compliance

Ms. Belisle said staff and the board attempted to communicate and work with the officers of the club for more than three years regarding significant issues and failure to comply with such issues as the Fair Housing Act, association liquor exemption, state gambling laws, following established operational procedures, and internal financial audit requirements.

In 2018, a document was sent to the club specifically stating that any further incidences of violations would result in the club losing the ability to use an association facility for its event.

Although the club made changes to comply with some of the requirements, refusal to comply with other requirements continued, Ms. Belisle said.

Earlier this year, management sent an email to the club stating that February would be the last month exceptions would be made.

Ms. Belisle said the club did not respond to this invitation to discuss existing issues.

“This has been going on before I got here. All those issues were issues that were ongoing,” she said. “It was one thing after another and they never wanted to change anything. They just wanted to be left alone.”

Philip Haldiman can be reached at 623-876-3697, phaldiman@newszap.com, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.