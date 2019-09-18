Valenzuela brings football honor to Glendale Prep

West Valley Preps

He was a late addition to the Week 3 football player of the week poll but Glendale Prep sophomore Joseph (JR) Valenzuela made up for lost time.

The tailback/safety won what turned out to be a two-man race for the vote, denying a third straight victory for a Mountain Ridge player.

In his team’s first win of the season, 35-20 against Phoenix Valley Lutheran on Sept. 6, Valenzuela carried the ball 14 times for 87 yards, made six solo tackles and added an interception. He finished with 618 votes – of a total of 1,506 votes cast – to win the poll.

Mountain Ridge senior tailback Jay’von Thompson was second with 446 votes for his performance in the Mountain Lions 42-36 shootout win against Avondale Westview.

He finished with 12 carries for 136 yards and two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Valley Vista senior tailback Yazid Tyler placed third with 195 votes.

In the Monsoon’s 47-14 rout of Phoenix Trevor Browne, Tyler rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries.

For the fourth straight year, player of the week honorees, including Valenzuela will win more than bragging rights.

Celebrity Tux and Tails, returns as the sponsor of the player of the Week poll. The store, at 9240 W. Northern Ave., Suite 103-A in Peoria, will provide each winner a free rental redeemable any time this school year.

For information on Celebrity Tux and Tails, visit celebritytuxandtails.com, Facebook.com/celebritytuxandtails or Twitter.com/celebtuxntails.

Voting for the Week 4 player of the week is available on the lower right side of our home page, yourvalley.net. Mobile visitors should scroll to the bottom of the home page.

Seven options are available, and with Glendale Prepand Mountain Ridge not in, a new team will take home the tux. Voting will continue through Tuesday night.