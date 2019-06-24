Upcoming: RCSCW annual meeting and planning

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

Jim Sloan, Recreation Centers of Sun City West governing board president, announced plans for the upcoming annual meeting, 9 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Palm Ridge Recreation Center, 13800 Deer Valley Drive.

All residents are encouraged to attend this meeting. Agendas for the annual and regular monthly meeting will be posted at least two days in advance on the www.suncitywest.com website.

The meeting will begin immediately after the regular monthly governing board meeting conducted at the same site.

Mr. Sloan said there will be end of year reports from himself, and from Bill Schwind, RCSCW general manager.

A new addition this year will be tables set up at the back of the room that will be staffed by governing board members and staff to get input from residents on various topics. The tables will be labeled for golf, CC&Rs, finance, clubs, community planning, new guest policy, short term rentals and community activities.

Mr. Sloan said the information given by residents would be used as input at the goal setting meeting for the new governing board members, 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the R.H. Johnson Recreation Center Social Hall, 19803 R. H. Johnson Blvd.

Probable agenda items to be discussed and voted on that meeting include changing rules for governing board election campaigning, a new procedure for posting bylaw and policy changes after publication and formalizing the new CC&R implementation being taken over from PORA by RCSCW July 1.