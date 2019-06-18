Tortoises make great SCW pets

By Roger Ball

Connie Erwig and her husband Joel have lived in Sun City West for 16 years and most of that has been with a tortoise.

Connie is an avid gardener and animal lover. The Erwigs have two small rescue dogs, Theodore and Franklin. Theodore is missing an eye.

But dogs aren’t the only animals rescued by the Erwigs.

Kiki, a desert tortoise, has been living with the couple for a decade.

The tortoise was found by a couple alongside a highway near St. George, Utah, who tried caring for it for about six months and found the job cumbersome. Mr. Erwig heard about the situation and brought the tortoise to Sun City West as a gift to his wife.

Unlike what many may think, Kiki is a very active animal. He moves quickly over the yard following whomever is there and likes to check out visitors by sniffing their shoes.

“Kiki has a great personality, and loves to have his back scratched,” Ms. Erwig said. “He even figured out a way to open the door sometimes to get in the house.”

When Ms. Erwig is working in the yard she often allows Kiki a free roam. The couple has also developed a fenced in area that is shaded to confine Kiki when they aren’t in the yard. They believe Kiki is about 16 years old in looking at marks on his shell.

The Erwigs have also created a burrow area in Kiki’s pen where he can hibernate.

“He usually hibernates from November through February,” Ms. Erwig said.

Kiki’s diet is simple, but he is a big eater. He devours a bunch of lettuce and cucumber every day.

People interested in adopting a tortoise can contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department, North Phoenix Tortoise Rescue or Arizona Tortoise Rescue. All three have tortoises for adoption and provide guidance to people who want to keep them.

It is important to note that when a tortoise has been domesticated it cannot be returned to the wild.

North Phoenix Tortoise Rescue officials said a new owner must have at least 200 square feet of lawn, and an ample shaded area with a source of drinking water. Access to pools must be barricaded.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has a lot of domesticated desert tortoises they want people to adopt as pets.

Visit www.facebook.com/NorthPXTortRescue, arizonatortoiserescue-com.webs.com and www.azgfd.gov.

