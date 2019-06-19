Three-sport Mustang Fowler wins girls athlete of the year

Sunrise Mountain's Kendra Fowler warms up a teammate during a game against Centennial on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Centennial High School in Peoria. [Jacob Stanek/West Valley Preps]
Exactly 3,000 votes were cast in about a month for the West Valley Preps Girls Athlete of the Year Award.

Recent Sunrise Mountain graduate and three-sport athlete Kendra Fowler picked up 1,238 votes to claim the award.

Fowler played badminton, basketball and softball for the Mustangs this year. She was an honorable mention all Northwest Region basketball player and played outfielder for the region champion softball team.

Valley Vista freshman Jennah Isai dribbles the ball upcourt Jan. 31 against Millennium. The guard is the runner up for West Valley Preps’ girls basketball player of the year. [Elliott Glick/For West Valley Preps]
Valley Vista freshman guard Jennah Isai placed second with 840 votes. She debuted by earning a spot on the first team all 6A statewide, averaging 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 1.5 assists per game.

Isai was invited to the USA Under 16 basketball tryouts, but tore her ACL in late April and will not play in the rest of 2019.

Recent Glendale Prep graduate and volleyball star Jessica Vargas finished third with 449 votes.

Vargas was the runner up for West Valley Preps volleyball player of the year to Centennial senior-to-be Ashley Lifgren. She will play for Phoenix College in the fall.

Voting for the West Valley Preps Boys Athlete has begun here and will continue until July 12. The following 11 athletes are the candidates:

• Johnny Diaz, Deer Valley (basketball)

• Michael Huss, Northwest Christian (soccer)

• DeAnthony Wade, Kellis (volleyball)

• Luke  Pauga, Liberty (baseball, football, wrestling)

• Keegan Freid, Sunrise Mountain (football)

• David Enriquez, Millennium (baseball)

• Tim Ellis, Valley Vista (track & field)

• Stone Aguirre, Ironwood (wrestling, football)

• Jaydin Young, Centennial (football)

• David Leasau, Dysart (wrestling, football)

• Cameron Torres, Peoria (baseball, football, soccer)

Glendale Prep’s Jessica Vargas hits the ball over the net against Trivium Prep on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 at Glendale Preparatory Academy in Peoria. [Jacob Stanek/West Valley Preps]



