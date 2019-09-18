Three cases of vaping-related illness reported in Maricopa County

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that three cases of vaping-related respiratory illness have been identified in the state, part of a national outbreak.

All of the cases are in Maricopa County, according to a release. The patients in each case were hospitalized and have since been released.

The ADHS is working with county health departments, medical providers, and the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center to identify cases in Arizona.

As of Tuesday, there have been 380 vaping-related respiratory illnesses reported by 36 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. There have been six deaths reported nationwide. No deaths have been reported in Arizona.

“We are working with our county and federal partners to identify the cause of this very serious illness,” said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director. “While this investigation is ongoing, we know there is no safe level of nicotine for children. It’s important that parents are talking to their children about the dangers associated with vape so they do not use these products. If your child has experimented with vaping and they are now experiencing any symptoms, please seek medical care immediately.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, patients have reported symptoms that include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever, or weight loss. The investigation has not identified any specific substance or vape product that is linked to all cases.

However, vaping devices containing both nicotine and cannabinoid substances have been identified. Some patients have reported their symptoms developed over a few days, while others have reported their symptoms developed over several weeks.

The ADHS has several online resources for adults and children. The website azhealth.gov/VapeOutbreak contains the latest information about the disease, including resources for parents on how to recognize vape devices and talk to their kids about vape.

The ADHS also supports the youth awareness campaign FactsOverFlavor.com, which is geared to Arizona youth and teaches them about the dangers of vape.

Anyone who has concerns about being at risk for vaping-related respiratory illness can call the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center at 1-800-222-1222.