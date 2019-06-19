Surprise sets up summer hydration stations

With the summer heat officially here, the City of Surprise is providing hydration and refuge stations for those in need of a place to cool off during Arizona’s hot summer months.

Designated stations offer indoor refuge from heat during the day, as well as drinking fountains or bottled water. Stations can be found at the following Surprise locations:

Surprise Resource Center – 12425 W. Bell Road, Building A, Suite 124

Surprise Fire-Medical Station #301 – 16750 N. Village Drive East (FS 301)

Hollyhock Library – 15844 N. Hollyhock St.

Northwest Regional Library – 16089 N. Bullard Ave.

The Salvation Army Sun Cities Valley Corps – 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Boulevard.

The Maricopa Association of Governments coordinates mapping of the Heat Relief Network.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more people die in the U.S. from heat than all other natural disasters combined.

You can help those in need of relief by donating water bottles, sun screen, sun glasses and hats at either the Surprise Resource Center or Surprise Fire – Medical Station #301. The fire station is also accepting diapers.

For heat related warning signs and what to do if you or a loved one shows symptoms, visit cdc.gov/disasters.

Editor’s note: The City of Surprise contributed to this story.