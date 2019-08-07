Surprise-served water meters going electric

By Jason Stone, INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

City of Surprise water customers who were waiting for the ability to easily monitor their day-to-day use are about to get it.

Residents who receive their water from the city – and not EPCOR — will soon receive an upgrade to an electronic water meter that will allow them to monitor their usage in real-time, compare their use from day-to-day and even set up high usage alerts.

The city began its $5.474 million Advanced Meter Infrastructure Replacement Project this week, sending out the first notices to its residential, irrigation and commercial water customers.

Metering Services, Inc., will be replacing mechanical meters and installing automated ones to about 16,000 connections.

Replacement began Aug. 5 and will be done in stages through next June. The city will inform customers in the next neighborhood by postcard two to four weeks prior to installation.

“We will be replacing meters based on our meter reading schedule, which means we be covering all of our service area a little at time,” Surprise Utility Billing Manager Don Rhoden said.

Crews will be swapping out mechanical meters that come in three sizes: 5/8-inch, ¾-inch and one-inch, depending on the home size.

“The new meters come in different sizes to match the sizes we are replacing,” Mr. Rhoden said. “Our project will be replacing all residential meters and most commercial meters.”

The new meters will allow city staff to monitor real-time data that could detect leaks as they’re happening. With the mechanical meters, homeowners sometimes don’t know they have a leak until there’s a big unexplained jump in their next month’s water bill.

The use of the electronic data could also help the city develop specific water conservation programs in the future.

Customers of EPCOR, which make up about two-thirds of the connections in Surprise, won’t be affected by the change, said Sarah Skaggs, the director of Customer Care.

EPCOR already has electronic metering for its 31,000 residential and commercial connections.

Its service area is roughly Sun City Grand, Coyote Lakes and neighborhoods west of Grand Avenue and north of Bell Road.

For the new city of Surprise installations, customers don’t need to be home, but the water will need to be shut off to the home for about 15 minutes to swap out the meters.

Work is being done between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. But the city said the actual meter replacements that will force water disruptions don’t start until 8 a.m.

MSI workers will make an attempt to see if anybody’s home to let them know they will be shutting off the water. The city said no workers should need to come into anybody’s homes.

The company plans to reach out to commercial customers to schedule their meter replacements.

The city’s water fund is paying for the project, meaning there won’t be a rate increase for customers, nor will there be a charge for the new meters to be installed.

Mr. Rhoden said the old brass meters will be sold at scrap value for recycling.

Visit surpriseaz.gov/watermeter, or call 623-222-1900.

Editor’s note: Jason Stone can be reached at 623-445-2805, on email at jstone@newszap.com or on Twitter at @thestonecave.