Surprise Senior Center getting more active

By Jason Stone, INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

Surprise resident James Hendrickson spent a career working underground as a utility electrician in New Jersey.

So, tackling a cycling machine in his retired years at the Surprise Senior Center, 15832 N. Hollyhock St., is really no big deal.

“I’m here just about every day,” Mr. Hendrickson, 72, said one morning while cycling in place on a NuStep Recumbent Cross Trainer as “The Price is Right” wheel spun on a TV mounted in front of him.

For the last 14 years, Mr. Hendrickson said his weekday routine includes a workout at the Senior Center’s weight room.

“This is it,” he said. “It’s worth it.”

Mr. Hendrickson is part of a crowd that is starting to grow a little bigger in Surprise. The Senior Center, located in the Original Town Site, has now reached 900 annual members, just a few years after attracting about a quarter of that number.

Seth Dyson, the director for Surprise’s Human Services and Community Vitality Department, said it’s thanks to a shift in focus from the traditional senior center to more of an active adult clubhouse feel.

“We’re trying to break the stereotype of a senior center as a place for them to sit and watch TV,” Mr. Dyson said. “We want an active adult center, and that’s what we’ve become.”

Oldie but a goodie

It’s housed in the oldest civic building in Surprise – but at 50 years old it would only barely be old enough to be eligible to use the its own facility.

That’s because it’s designed for people 50 and over and any disabled person of any age.

And it’s designed for the person who is looking to be active, Mr. Dyson said, in hopes of combating what he calls a “loneliness epidemic.”

“We are worried about those homebound individuals who do not have access to social capital,” Mr. Dyson said. “If you don’t have that outside tie you’d might not be as healthy overall. It creates a health and wellness issue — and also really a public safety concern — if people don’t get out of their homes.”

Membership to the Senior Center, which is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. but closed weekends, is only $12 a year for residents and $15 for non-residents. Trisha Weston, the senior services program coordinator for Human Service and Community Vitality, said the facility draws in members from surrounding cities Buckeye, Wickenburg and the Sun Cities.

For members who attend programming at least three days a week, transportation is even available.

Mr. Dyson said the word is starting to get out that Surprise’s Senior Center is growing, despite the perception that the city doesn’t run its own active adult facility.

Ms. Weston said people often assume the building is in El Mirage, even though it’s in the Original Town Site of Surprise.

Shape of things

Either way, programs are taking off there.

Ms. Weston is especially excited about the gym, which has tripled in size over the years.

For an additional $30 for residents (or $35 for non-residents), members can use an assortment of machines, cardio and free weights anytime the center is open.

The city has slowly added new machines and knocked out two partitions to a bigger room to make one big gym. Proper flooring and the addition of equipment like rowing machines and a NuStep machine have added to its legitimacy.

“This is great for people recovering from knee replacement and hip replacement,” Ms. Weston said, pointing to the NuStep machine on which Mr. Hendrickson was working out. “We get a lot of people who come out here for our rehab services. This is what we’re most proud of because we like to focus on health and wellness. We want to continue to improve and add on.”

In addition to the gym, the senior center is still adding more classes to get seniors moving more. Ms. Weston said dancing is atop the interest lists of many of its members.

“They want to make friends,” Ms. Weston said. “They want to be able to dance again, like square dancing, line dancing, salsa, whatever.”

The fitness offerings even include the Wii and Xbox video game systems as well as additional classes that are held at the Villanueva Recreation Center just down the street at 15660 N. Hollyhock St.

Deals for meals

One of the aspects that has boosted membership to the center is the revamping of the congregate meal program.

Its gives members a sit-down, three-course, hot, healthy meal for a “suggested” price of only $2.50 (those 60 and above) or $5 (ages 50 to 59).

It even includes chocolate milk if you want it.

Instead of a meal served on a plastic or foam throw-away tray like at most senior centers, Surprise is making the experience more like dining at a restaurant.

“We just changed the mindset of just because we’re a senior center doesn’t mean we’re always going to always have people coming,” Ms. Weston said.

The Area Agency on Aging Region 1 approves the rotating daily meals, which are brought to Surprise from the Olive Branch Senior Center in Sun City.

Because there’s no kitchen at the Surprise facility, a 48-hour reservation is required for those who want to eat.

Ms. Weston said 11,000 meals will be served this year.

“It’s a dining experience so we serve them like a dining experience,” she said. “t’s like a restaurant. And we don’t rush them.”

Gameday

No senior center would be complete without games, and Ms. Weston said Fridays are when the real fun happens.

The game room is stocked with a pool table, shuffle board, darts and even a Skee-Ball machine. Each week those games, plus cornhole and ladder ball, are combined for a fun afternoon of competition and music.

“We’ve learned, regardless of your age or ability, you want to have competition,” Ms. Weston said of the weekly tournament. “And it’s a lot of fun.”

About 20 to 25 people typically compete each week, but about 40 people stay to watch.

Other popular days are bingo on Thursdays in the main room as well as other traditional games such as bridge, Mah-Jongg and pinochle.

For members who aren’t into games, there are still other traditional programs in the building, such as a computer lab, which even non-members can access. Staff is available to help those who need assistance with checking e-mail or using the computer for other things.

There is a genealogy class, which, of course, is traditionally popular with the senior population.

Arts and crafts are also in abundance throughout each day.

The center even has a police presence once a week. An office hangs out with the crew every Thursday to answer any questions they have about public safety, since it’s always a hot topic on the mind of many seniors.

Other unique events on the calendar are a luau each August that draws nearly 100 people.

In the spring, the center hosts a senior prom.

Where to go

Yearly memberships start on July 1 each year. For the rest of June, the city is offering free trial memberships for residents to check out the programs at the facility.

Ms. Weston said if somebody doesn’t like it they don’t have to pay anything. But for those who do there won’t be any fees until July.

To learn about the programs, log on to surpriseaz.gov/135/Senior-Services, or call 623-222-1500.

IF YOU GO What: Surprise Senior Center

Surprise Senior Center When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays Where: 15832 N. Hollyhock St.

15832 N. Hollyhock St. Membership: $12/year (resident), $15/year (non-resident)

$12/year (resident), $15/year (non-resident) Information: 623-222-1500

