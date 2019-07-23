Surprise residents to view City Center plans

This rendering shows what Paradise Lane could potential look like in the Surprise City Center. The Surprise Center Development Company is hosting two sessions to show off the draft master plan Thursday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 9. [Courtesy of Surprise City Center Draft Master Plan]
Residents will have two upcoming chances to sound off on the Surprise City Center Master Plan draft.

Surprise Center Development Company, which owns the land at City Center, is giving more looks at the plans, which it revealed to the City Council on June 18.

The meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 and 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.

Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza, will host the first one, while Arizona Traditions, 18250 W. Weathersby Drive, will be the site for the second one.

SCDC produced the draft plan after meeting with the community in a series of outreach sessions over the last year. A mix of residents, businesses and even students gave their ideas of what they want to see in the Surprise downtown.

SCDC vice president Scott Phillips will be on hand at the upcoming meetings with other representatives to answer questions about concepts for possible land use, which include open space, landscaping, water features, design elements, theming, walkability and streets.

Mayor Skip Hall and District 5 Councilmember David Sanders will host the Aug. 8 meeting in City Council Chambers.

The second one will be part of Vice Mayor Roland Winters’ monthly community meeting for District 1 in the north part of Surprise.

Those attending that one should press ‘0’ four times at the call box and tell the guard they’re headed to Mr. Winters’ meeting.

Additional presentations are also planned as part of district meetings for city councilmembers. Those dates, however, will be announced later.

For information on the City Center Master Plan, contact Phillips with Surprise Center Development Company at sphillips@carefreepartners.com.

Editor’s note: The City of Surprise contributed to this story.



