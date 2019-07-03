Surprise ready for 4th of July bash

Mark Coronado Park, 15850 N. Bullard Ave., is the site for the 36th Annual 4th of July Celebration on Thursday, July 4. The free event runs from 6-9 p.m. with fireworks starting at 8:40 p.m. [Jason Stone/Independent Newsmedia]
Plans are in place for the City of Surprise’s 36th Annual 4th of July Celebration.

The free event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 at Mark Coronado Park, 15850 N. Bullard Ave. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

It will feature live music by Steven P and Diversity Jukebox, food trucks, yard games, contests and more.

The fireworks display will begin at 8:40 p.m.

Additionally, the Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a 4th of July Pool Party at the Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N Bullard Ave. for those who would rather hang out in the pool.

That event is limited to the first 400 Surprise residents from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

For event information, contact Parks & Recreation at 623-222-2000, or check the website at surpriseaz.gov/specialevents.

Get information for the pool party at bit.ly/Surprise4thofJulyPoolParty.

IF YOU GO

  • What: 36th Annual 4th of July Celebration 
  • When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 4
  • Where: Mark Coronado Park, 15850 N. Bullard Ave.
  • Tickets: Free
  • Information: 623-222-2000, or surpriseaz.gov/specialevents



