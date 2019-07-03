Surprise ready for 4th of July bash

Plans are in place for the City of Surprise’s 36th Annual 4th of July Celebration.

The free event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 at Mark Coronado Park, 15850 N. Bullard Ave. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

It will feature live music by Steven P and Diversity Jukebox, food trucks, yard games, contests and more.

The fireworks display will begin at 8:40 p.m.

Additionally, the Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a 4th of July Pool Party at the Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N Bullard Ave. for those who would rather hang out in the pool.

That event is limited to the first 400 Surprise residents from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

For event information, contact Parks & Recreation at 623-222-2000, or check the website at surpriseaz.gov/specialevents.

Get information for the pool party at bit.ly/Surprise4thofJulyPoolParty.