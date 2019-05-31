Surprise Neighbors: Parks and Rec to host summer team field trips

The City of Surprise Parks and Recreation Department will host summer field trips for teens ages 11 through 17.

This summer trip lineup includes Sky Zone on Thursday, May 30; Stratum Laser Tag on Wednesday, June 5; Main Event on Thursday, June 13; Urban Air Adventure Park on Wednesday, June 26; Jakes Unlimited on Friday, July 5; Great Skate on Thursday, July 11; Big Surf on Friday, July 19; and Medieval Times on Thursday, July 25.

Spots are limited.

Register now at https://bit.ly/2VU50w0.

City of El Mirage holding classes on nutrition

The City of El Mirage and the University of Arizona, Maricopa County Cooperative Extension are offering free nutrition classes for residents throughout the summer.

The series of six classes continue Wednesdays May 29, June 12 and Jun 19.

Sessions will be at the El Mirage Senior Center, 14010 N. El Mirage Road.

For information, or to register for these free classes, contact Autumn Grooms at agrooms@elmirageaz.gov, or call 623-876-2973.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Enrollment open for summer teen tennis programs

Enrollment for the Surprise summer youth and teen tennis programs is now open.

Weekly summer tennis camps for youth and teens, ages 7 to 18, begin on Monday, June 3 at the Surprise Tennis and Racquet Complex, 14469 W. Paradise Lane.

Classes meet from 8 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday. All skill levels are welcome. Players will be grouped by level and will receive fun and informative instruction from highly qualified teaching staff.

Evening classes are also available for youth and teens, ages 4 to 18. Programs currently enrolling include 6 and Under, 10 & Under, 12 & Under, Challengers and Futures.

Students who enroll in Surprise tennis programs receive complimentary walk-on court time, ball basket rental and demo racket use during their program session.

For a complete list of upcoming classes and tennis leagues, visit www.surpriseaz.gov/tennis, or contact the Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex at 623-222-2400.

Adult program registration still available

Registration is now open for adult summer tennis programs at the Tennis Complex.

Options include a new Adult Quickstart class on Tuesday mornings.

Plus, the 11-week Surprise Tennis University Summer Session runs from Tuesday, June 4 to Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Wednesday evenings is the Surprise Tennis University 2.0 program.

To register for an adult tennis class, log on to bit.ly/SurpriseAdultTennis, or contact the Surprise Tennis and Racquet Complex at 623-222-2400.

CPR, first aid certification classes open

The Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting four CPR-AED-First Aid Certification classes through August.

The two-year certification class costs $40.

The next ones are Saturday, June 15, July 20 and Aug. 17.

The classes will be held in the Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce – Conference Room, 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza.