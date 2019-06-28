Surprise Neighbors: Lights on at Dick McComb Dog Park

The lights are now on for night activity at the Dick McComb Dog Park, 17894 W. Westpark Boulevard.

City officials turned on the new lights for the first time June 17 after installing them this spring.

The park also includes softball fields, a splash bad, playground and lighted basketball courts and a lit up skate park.

The park is open daily from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Library presents pajamas story time

Wear pajamas and bring a stuffed animal friend to Northwest Regional Branch’s, 16089 N Bullard Avenue, night-time storytime 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 where library staff will share engaging and entertaining stories, songs, and rhymes together.

Children of all ages are welcome with a parent or caregiver.

The event is held in the kids corner of the library.

White Tank Branch hosting laser tag night

White Tank Branch Library, 20304 W White Tank Mountain Road, will transform into a laser tag paradise for a night full of competition between friends and family 5 p.m. Thursday, June 26 in the program room.

All equipment will be provided.

The event is sponsored by New Friends of The White Tank Library.

Registration is required. For information, visit the library website.

Fellowship Square to host info meeting on prescription meds

Fellowship Square Surprise, 16477 W. Bell Road, will host a free informational seminar to help seniors and the community discover money-saving tips when it comes to their prescription medications 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26.

The topic “5 Critical Steps You Must Take to Save Money on Prescriptions or You are Simply Paying Too Much” will be discussed by guest speakers Orlando Cruz, a nationally recognized insurance broker, and Ken Patel, managing pharmacist and owner of Sun City Rightway Pharmacy.

Both will also be available to answer questions.

RSVPs can be made by calling 623-300-9400. Visit fellowshipsquareseniorliving.org.

Hollyhock Library to hold Rolling Stones lecture

Hollyhock Library, 15844 N. Hollyhock St., is holding a lecture on legendary rock band the Rolling Stones at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 in the community room.

The lecture is the story of rock’s original “bad boys” as residents journey with the band through their early recordings and concerts as they earn the reputation of becoming the greatest rock n roll band with classics from “Satisfaction” to “Brown Sugar.”

For the encore, the library will highlight some of their post-’60s work.

CPR, first aid certification classes open

The Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting four CPR-AED-First Aid Certification classes through August.

The two-year certification class costs $40.

The next ones are Saturdays, July 20 and Aug. 17.

The classes will be held in the Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce — Conference Room, 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza.