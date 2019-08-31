Surprise Neighbors: CERT training available all of September

The Surprise Fire-Medical Department is offering free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training for residents interested in volunteering in an emergency or disaster situation.

The course covers disaster preparedness, fire suppression, medical operations, light search and rescue operations, psychology and team organization and disaster simulation

The classes are Sept. 17, 19, 21, 24, 26 and 28 in the Surprise Fire-Medical Administration Building, 14250 W. Statler Plaza, Suite 101.

Tne Tuesday and Thursday classes are from 6 to 9 p.m., while the Saturday classes are 8 a.m. to noon.

To register, call the Surprise Fire-Medical Department at 623-222-5000.

Veteran group slates annual golf tourney

S.E.E.4VETS (Support Education and Employment for Vets) is hosting its sixth annual golf tournament Friday, Nov. 22 at The Wigwam Golf Course, 451 N. Old Litchﬁeld Road. Check-in is 7:30 a.m. and the shotgun start is 8:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit S.E.E.4VETS, an Arizona non-profit veteran organization that funds programs at community colleges. The event also features a long drive contest, closest to the pin, hole in one, lunch, program and raffle prizes. Cost for golf and the lunch/program is $100 per player; cost for the lunch only is $35 ($30 tax deductible per golfer). Online registration is available at see4vets.wigwam.dojiggy.com.

Desert Financial gives Switch to resident with cancer

Desert Financial Credit Union, 16772 W. Bell Road, recently gave away a Nintendo Switch with a couple games and carrying case to 15-year-old resident Keoni Sun who has Osteosarcoma, a cancerous tumor in his knee. The credit union found out about Keoni when his father Kengo Sun became a member and told the staff about his son’s condition. Credit union branch employee Connie Holsey wanted to make Keoni’s stay at Phoenix Children’s Hospital a little easier and gifted him a Nintendo Switch and carrying case, along with a Zelda game and Dungeons and Dragons, and a beanie to keep his head warm now that he has lost his hair from chemotherapy. For information, call 480-945-2229.

City of Surprise Employee Appreciation Committee raises money for school supplies

The City of Surprise Employee Appreciation Committee, in conjunction with the Surprise Police Department, raised money to purchase school supplies for the students at Arizona Charter Academy (ACA), 16011 N. Dysart Road. Recently, several City of Surprise employees dropped off the supplies to a number of staff members at ACA. The list of supplies included notebooks, paper, writing utensils, glue, tissues and more. For information, call 480-706-1268.