Surprise Meet Your Neighbor: Paul Greer

Paul Greer

Age: 65

Town/Neighborhood:

Surprise

What are you excited about on your campus/in your department and why?

The opportunity to interact with the young people in our communities and working with a great group of people who care is very rewarding.

What do you like most about living here?

I enjoy discovering new outdoor activities and finding new restaurants.

What changes would you like to see in this area?

Better shopping options (would make my wife happier) and shortening my drive.

Favorite community cause and why?

We look for various opportunities to interact and support with our military families since they give a lot to us.

When and why you moved here?

We moved here in 2016 to enjoy the outdoor opportunities and the sunny weather.

Where you lived prior to moving?

Washington State

Who is in your family?

My wife (Yvonne) Cookie and I are here with extended family across the Valley

What is your title/occupation?

Bus Driver

What school or department do you work/volunteer at?

Transportation/Bus Driver

How long have you worked here?

Two years

What do you like most about your job?

The people I work with.

If you could pick another occupation, what would it be?

Working with young people or perhaps a life coach.

What are your interests and hobbies?

I enjoy the outdoors, reading, and marksmanship when I can.

Describe one of the happiest moments in your life:

The birth of my firstborn.

What is your best and worst habit?

My best habit is reading, my worst is trying not to sneeze.

What traits do you admire in others?

Honesty and Commitment.

Who is a person that inspires you and why?

My Grandfather. He taught me to never stop learning and to always ask questions, it will keep you young.

What is your guiding philosophy?

Not that I live it out perfectly, but if I can find something good to say, SAY IT!

What is your advice for today’s youth?

Find someone a little older that really cares about you and your future and listen to them.