Surprise Meet Your Neighbor: Jason Wilke

Age: 45

Town/Neighborhood: Waddell/Cortessa

What is your title/occupation? Strength and conditioning coordinator and teacher/coach.

What school or department do you work/volunteer at? Willow Canyon High School.

How long have you worked here? Just started in May.

What do you like most about your job? Being able to work with the student-athletes on a daily basis.

If you could pick another occupation, what would it be? Athletic sales, so I could work with the coaches and their programs.

What are you excited about on your campus/in your department and why? I’m excited to be part of the sports academy classes we are developing at Willow Canyon High School. With the addition of the classes, each and every athlete will be able to reach their full potential and thus improve athletics as a whole at the school.

What changes would you like to see in this area? I hope our transportation infrastructure keeps up with the growth.

Favorite community cause and why? The holiday season is great as our community opens up to everyone.

When and why you moved here? Moved to Waddell 11 years ago.

Where you lived prior to moving? Estrella Mountain Ranch in Goodyear.

Who is in your family? My family is made up of my wife, Tricia; my son, Bryson, who will be a freshman at Willow Canyon; and daughter, Tessa, who will be in sixth grade.

What are your interests and hobbies? I love golfing and traveling with my family.

Describe one of the happiest moments in your life: My wedding day almost 17 years ago and the birth of my children.

What is your best and worst habit? Best habit is looking out for others, and worst habit is anything that bothers my wife.

What traits do you admire in others? Honesty and hard work.

Who is a person that inspires you and why? My high school football coach was a great mentor for me and taught me lifelong values that I apply in my life today.

What is your guiding philosophy? My philosophy is to be your best daily and be proud of what you have done daily when put your head down each night.

What is your advice for today’s youth? Live life with no regrets. Leave a legacy behind you.