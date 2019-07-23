Surprise likely to lose Paratransit service Oct. 1

By Jason Stone, INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

The need for local bus service in Surprise has been well documented over the years.

But here’s a new reason to add to the mix: It’s the only way to keep Paratransit service in Surprise.

Valley Metro wants to scale back its ADA-eligible service to make Paratransit covers the same areas as its local bus lines. Currently, everybody in the county can receive transportation through the county’s ADA-approved service, but that won’t be the case in a few months if the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approve the change in August.

“There is a lack of bus service past Peoria and what this feels like is we’re moving backward instead of forward,” said Kathy Chandler, the executive director for Northwest Valley Connect, a volunteer service that finds rides for residents in the northwest Valley.

The pullback of service was the purpose of a public hearing and open house Valley Metro held at Surprise City Hall on July 18 – in addition to one in Mesa a day later, as well as three smaller public outreach meetings to detail the change.

Ron Brooks, Valley Metro’s manager for Accessible Transit Services, took heat from some residents who want Valley Metro to add service to the Surprise and Sun City areas, not take it away.

“The reason for that is financial,” Mr. Brooks said. “Paratransit as a regulated service — as a shared ride service with dedicated vehicles and employee drivers — is a costly service to provide.”

The ADA requires Paratransit service to be offered at least ¾ of a mile from light rail and transit stations.

But Valley Metro currently goes above and beyond that, offering it to all Maricopa County residents who are ADA certified.

With the pullback to only locations where there is local bus service, Surprise, Sun City and Sun City West are going to be left out in the cold.

Paratransit problems

Paratransit has been offered in Surprise in some form for years now, first as Dial-a-Ride.

It allows ADA-certified Surprise residents to take one-way trips countywide for $4 up to Interstate 17, and $4 more for anything east of I-17.

But that won’t be the case any longer with these changes, despite Valley Metro’s claim that approximately 35% of unincorporated Maricopa County will continue to have access to ADA paratransit service.

Because the still new RideChoice program, which Valley Metro started last October, is still offered countywide, Mr. Brooks contends no current or new ADA certified country resident will lose access to transportation overall.

“One-hundred-percent of Maricopa County will continue to have access to Valley Metro Ride Choice,” Mr. Brooks said.

Ride Choice is a service where providers such as Lyft and taxicabs provide door-to-door service 24/7.

No advanced reservation is required, plus riders don’t have to share rides with others like they do on Paratransit.

The problem for some, however, is the cost and reliability of service.

It costs $3 for trips of up to eight miles, so for people needing to go a short distance like the grocery store it’s not a bad option. But for those who need to go to a doctor’s appointment in, say, north Scottsdale, the cost would be enormous because Valley Metro charges an additional $2 for each additional mile after eight.

“It could be like $70 for somebody to go to a doctor’s office,” said Surprise Vice Mayor Roland Winters, who also sits on the Valley Metro Board of Directors.

Mr. Winters also said there have been problems with riders not being picked up when requesting rides, return rides not being available and some riders being stranded.

Mr. Brooks met with the Surprise City Council earlier this year to hear about some of the problems, but Mr. Winters said, so far, they’ve been slow to fix them.

Choose correctly

While the kinks are being worked out on the program, Surprise residents are proving they’re already using RideChoice more than almost all Valley cities.

That’s partially because Surprise is one of four Valley cities to allow anybody 65 and over to use the service, regardless of ADA certification. For most other Valley cities, a rider must be ADA certified no matter what age they are, just like the Paratransit service.

Valley Metro figures show Surprise has the second highest rate among the Valley cities that participate in the program with 23% of its trips coming through RideChoice. It’s only behind Mesa (42%) but ahead of Tempe (12%), Chandler (12%) and Gilbert (6%).

Valley Metro said Lyft drivers are providing between 80% to 90% of the trips for the estimated 21,000 people countywide who have used the service.

“Ride Choice is more of a commercial product,” Mr. Brooks said. “It operates slightly differently. It’s not regulated. So, it’s a much less costly service to provide.”

Riders are capped to 20 trips per month, but those using it to get to work, school or medical appointments receive up to 50 trips per month.

It’s available around the clock, including holidays, and also has the benefit of participants not needing to carry cash or a credit card to pay for transportation. The fare is automatically debited when the ride is booked.

“The county has made these proposals and we are making these proposals to make sure we meet the requirements that the law has established for us,” Mr. Brooks said. “And we are still able to continue to serve the other areas of the county, albeit in a way that’s a little bit different but that is more financially sustainable.”

Other options for Surprise residents are a Senior Shuttle, designed for people who visit the Senior Center three to five times per week, and a Platinum Pass, which allows ADA-certified riders to use bus and rail rather than paratransit for free, but that doesn’t help Surprise residents who are without local bus service.

The Senior Shuttle runs each weekday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It costs $2 for each one-way trip.

To book a ride, call 623-222-1515.

Public persuasion

Some members of the public have been less than enthused about the possible reduction in choices in the Surprise and Sun City area.

“We have a lot of elderly people who are down to just social security and Medicare and that’s it,” said Sun City resident Pam Schwartz, who attended the Surprise hearing. “That’s all the assets they have left now. They’re doing their best physically, but they’re not being able to access the things that they need to support them.”

About 65 people attended the three public outreach meetings held in June – two of which were in the West Valley (Sun City and Litchfield Park).

“What about the other seniors who don’t have access to ADA certification, or they’re not disabled, and they no longer drive,” said Connie Scott, a spokesperson for PORA, the property association for Sun City West.

Ms. Chandler said the loss of Paratransit service will make it harder for her group to find rides for those who need it. Northwest Valley connect already receives more than 14,000 calls a year in Surprise, El Mirage, the Sun Cities, Youngtown, Wittman, Avondale, Goodyear, Peoria, Tolleson and Tonopah.

Public comment ended July 19, a day after an East Valley hearing in Mesa.

The Valley Metro Transit Management Committee will meet Tuesday, Aug. 6 to go over all the data collected during the public hearings, outreach meetings and other events.

It will then go to the county supervisors for action on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The final step would be approval from the Valley Metro Board of Directors on Thursday, Aug. 29.

If all goes as planned for Valley Metro, the changes will take effect Tuesday, Oct. 1.

“There are a lot of people in Sun City West who feel they are left out and who don’t feel they are part of the system,” said Maureen Lansing, a 23-year resident. “I hope this is a step in the right direction because it’s a really severely needed one in Sun City West. There have been bus services to the medical facilities down in Sun City, but not in Sun City West. So, we feel kind of left out.”

