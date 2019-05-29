Surprise eliminates Tourism Commission

By Jason Stone, INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

Feeling the Tourism Commission was now unnecessary, the City Council abruptly eliminated the board at its May 21 meeting.

Instead, the city’s Sports and Tourism Department will now report directly to the City Council.

Mayor Skip Hall put the issue on the council’s agenda, saying he thought the commission had outlived its usefulness.

“I appreciate all the work the Tourism Board has done in the past,” Mr. Hall said. “But I believe it’s time to move forward. And I think the Sports and Tourism Department should bring it right to the City Council when they want to spend money.”

The commission was created in 2009 when it was still part of the city’s department that was recently renamed to the Parks and Recreation Department.

It wasn’t until 2017 that a separate Sports and Tourism Department was created, giving the new agency an existing board to report to.

But at its last meeting earlier this month, tourism commissioners voted to cut meetings down to quarterly, instead of once a month. That didn’t sit well with at least one person on the City Council.

“This commission has been in existence for 10 years, and I want to know what they brought to Surprise?” Vice Mayor Roland Winters asked. “They want to have less meetings than more meetings — and if anything, they should have more meetings. And if they don’t have anything to talk about, why don’t they have anything to talk about?

“I don’t see many things happening with this commission.”

Councilmember Patrick Duffy was one councilmember who was caught off guard by the entire issue.

“I don’t understand where all this came from,” Mr. Duffy said. “I didn’t know there was an issue with the Tourism Committee.”

Baseball at Surprise Stadium, address, and tennis tournaments at the Surprise Tennis and Racquet Center, address, make up a majority of Surprise’s tourism traffic.

Mr. Hall said he’d like to see more. He wants something that gives people a reason to come to Surprise like the Ostrich Festival, which draws around 350,000 people to Chandler for three days each year.

“We need a signature event in Surprise,” Mr. Hall said. “I’m not sure what that is.”

That’s part of the job for Director Kendra Pettis and her staff.

Ms. Pettis said 1,600 tennis players came through the Tennis Center over a five-week period recently.

Plus, the baseball schedule is packed this summer with numerous youth tournaments and Arizona League rookie baseball on the side fields. Tournaments throughout June or July include Perfect Game, USA Baseball and Wilson Premiere, drawing hundreds of teams to Surprise hotels.

In fact, the city said the upcoming events are expected to generate more than 1,500 room nights — with more than 30,000 visitors — resulting in an economic impact of over $1 million.

As the Tourism Department develops more events, they will now cut out the middle man and report its findings right to the City Council.

“Frankly, I hope they come to us a lot,” Mr. Hall said. “That means they are actively putting together things that created visitation.”

Mr. Hall is also hoping a full-service hotel in the City Center is still a possibility after the City Council was lukewarm to a resort feasibility study the Tourism Department paid for.

“I disagreed with a lot of things about the report,” Mr. Hall said. “We are working with somebody currently to do another study, but not at our costs. We’re going to have a fresh look.

“That issue is not dead.”

Mr. Hall did not have a timetable for when the unnamed investors would have a report to the city.

Editor’s note: Jason Stone can be reached at 623-445-2805, on email at jstone@newszap.com or on Twitter at @thestonecave. Visit www.yourvalley.net.