Surprise drivers still under city cell-phone ban

Surprise drivers will have to make sure to keep cell phones out of their hands when stopped at a red light or a railroad crossing – at least for about 18 more months.

The Surprise City Council last week voted to keep the language of its own hands-free cell phone ordinance that it passed in August until it’s forced to adopt the Arizona standard in 2021.

On a 4-3 vote, the Council rejected amending the city’s language to mirror the HB2318 that the Legislature passed on May 21.

The main difference between the city code and the state law is the provision for enforcement at red lights and railroad crossings. The city prohibits it, but the state doesn’t.

“I may have a bias, but I like ours better,” said Surprise Vice Mayor Roland Winters. “That deal of not stopping at the red light is a bunch of baloney.”

District 3 Councilman Patrick Duffy, who serves southwest Surprise, agreed.

“The thing I don’t like about texting at a red light is now you got people who won’t pay attention and won’t move even when it turns green until their conversation is over,” Mr. Duffy said. “I’m not a huge fan of any of that. I like the way ours is written. I don’t want to change it until we absolutely have to.”

Surprise Police Chief Terry Young also showed his preference when detailing the differences between the city code and the state law for the Council.

“In all transparency I like our ordinance better,” Mr. Young said. “I like the fact that we say you don’t use it while sitting at a red light, and I like the fact that you don’t even use it at a railroad crossing. You keep the thing out of your hand while you’re on the roadway.”

The state law took effect immediately after its passage, but enforcement won’t start until Jan. 1, 2021. Had the Surprise Council voted to adopt the state’s language now, however, it would have been allowed to continue to enforce the ban before the statewide ban is enforced.

Penalties call for fines between $75 and $149 for a first violation, and between $150 and $250 for a second and subsequent violations.

Both the city code and the state law have the same exemptions.

They both allow cell phone use for all hands-free activities or while parked on the side of the road, to report illegal activity or to call for emergency assistance.

“If you’re engaged in a conversation or conducting a text verbally through a hands-free method, that would be an exemption to the law,” Mr. Young said.

District 6 Councilmember Chris Judd was one of the three who voted to go to the state law language, along with Ken Remley of District 4 and David Sanders of District 5.

“I would like to see us pair up with how the state ordinance is written as soon as possible to make it easier for residents,” Mr. Judd said. “Really the point of the ordinance is to make it safer out there, not so much to manage what people are doing in their cars.

“You might be a bonehead by not going when the light turns green, but you’re not creating a safety hazard.”

Mr. Young said it may be a moot point with the red-light language included anyway because authorities are having trouble enforcing it.

“The vast majority [of violators] we come into contact with are motoring down the road,” Mr. Young said. “It’s much more difficult to enforce this at a red light because motorists are more aware of what’s going on around them. They know when a police officer is there, and they’re not bringing [the phone above the dashboard], so that we’re seeing them do that. That’s rare for that to occur.”

Mayor Skip Hall, who said he was in favor the city language because of the red-light enforcement, said he hoped maybe Surprise would possibly send a message to state lawmakers to make toughen up its law before enforcing it.

“How do we know that we’re not going to have some influence on legislators to amend their language?” Mr. Hall asked out loud before the Council took its vote.

Mr. Young told the Council they could change its mind about adopting the state law any time before being forced to take it.

