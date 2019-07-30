Surprise dreams of future transit plans

By Jason Stone, INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

For Surprise residents who don’t drive but have work or medical appointments in other Valley cities, the daily commute can be a nightmare.

That’s the problem Robyn, a Surprise medical student, finds herself in when she needs to attend classes at John C. Lincoln Hospital in central Phoenix.

First, she has to plop down four or five bucks on a Lyft or Uber ride to get from her home to the nearest bus stop that will get her onto the Phoenix grid. That happens to be the Route 106 at 111th Avenue, south of Grand Avenue, in Youngtown.

After waiting for the bus to arrive from the Banner Boswell Hospital, 10401 W. Thunderbird Blvd., Sun City, Robyn will then sit for the 80-minute trip into the Sunnyslope Transit Center at 3rd Street and Dunlap Avenue.

And that’s just to start her day.

Robyn’s story is common for Surprise residents who have to patch together transportation options each day to go to work, shopping, medical appointments or social visits in all points across the Valley.

The City of Surprise, itself, has patched together transit options for residents since public transportation became a need for a growing town in the mid-1980s. Over the years, Surprise has used express, regional and local bus lines, Dial-a-Rides, Vanpools, shuttles for seniors, Paratransit, and most recently RideChoice.

It’s now hoping Valley Metro will be able to deliver on four bus lines that would benefit the city over the next five years. But with no funding on the table right now, they’re only a pipe dream.

“That’s something we are hoping for — we are dreaming for,” said Surprise Vice Mayor Roland Winters, who serves on the Valley Metro Board of Directors. “We just don’t have financing for it.”

And maybe not even the will. One of the secrets of the transit issue is not everybody supports it, despite the limitations of the area.

“There are a lot of people against transit in Surprise,” Mr. Winters said. “They don’t want to pay it. But the very people against it don’t realize that someday they’re going to need it.”

Go fund thee

When Surprise passed its transportation plan in 2017, those results were factored into Valley Metro’s Five-Year Short Transit Plan, which was recently updated for 2020 through 2024.

That plan lays out the goals of each municipality in the Valley – and what their future needs are – for projects that are already funded, and ones that aren’t.

“Every year we meet with Valley Metro and the West Valley cities, and we review that short-range plan,” said Surprise Public Works Assistant Director Dave Kohlbeck. “We make sure what’s in that plan is tied back to the study that’s just completed.”

What made it in the plan this time is an extension of two bus lines – Bell Road’s local Route 170 and Thunderbird Road Route 138 – to the Surprise City Center, as well as two circulator lines for downtown Surprise and one from Surprise to Luke Air Force Base.

All four of those projects are on the books for 2021 through 2023 – but none of them have funding yet.

Mr. Winters said the city is caught in a Catch-22.

“We could get federal grants for that, but we could not get a grant to start it up,” Mr. Winters said. “It will be a couple of million dollars of our own to start it up. I would love to have it though.”

Any major transportation projects to connect Surprise are likely certainly going to have to take an extension of Proposition 400, a half-cent Maricopa County tax that votes passed in 2005.

It expires in 2026, but talk has already started about bringing an extension – called Proposition 500 – to the voters in the next couple years.

Mr. Kohlbeck believes that extension is crucial for Surprise.

“We’d like to see it sooner rather than later,” Mr. Kohlbeck said.

The Maricopa Association of Governments, which provides regional planning and policy decisions for transportation for the county, has recently indicated that it is prepared to take the tax extension to voters on the November 2022 ballot. That would allow another shot at passing it in 2024 in case it doesn’t the first time.

Short-sighted

Valley Metro makes changes twice a year – in April and October. Typically, a month before those changes it holds public outreach meetings at its central Phoenix location.

“When routes get added usually a city has gone out and partnered with us to do environmental studies, different transit studies and everything is very much researched,” Valley Metro Spokeswoman Brittany Hoffman said.

Two of the route changes in Valley Metro’s short-range plans include routes already existing that could possibly be extended into Surprise.

The main one that seems like an obvious choice is extending Bell’s Route 170 to at least reach the City Center.

“I would love to get even a simple bus running up and down Bell Road,” Mr. Winters said.

Thunderbird Road Route 138 currently ends on the western end at Boswell Hospital.

That route has one big benefit the Bell Road route doesn’t.

“The good thing is it’s closer,” Mr. Kohlbeck said. “It’s only 5 miles away.”

The route is similar to Peoria Route 106, which at one time in the 1990s went all the way into Surprise and Sun City West.

“What’s good for that route is it goes down to Boswell Hospital,” Mr. Kohlbeck said. “At the hospital there, that route will allow you to stay on 138 or you can catch the 106.”

Thunderbird’s 138 route goes all the way to 32nd Street to the east of Arizona 51. Peoria Avenue’s 106 line heads east to the Sunnyslope Transit Center, Dunlap Avenue and Third Street

Circular logic

In areas where local bus service is scarce, city circulator shuttles have become a trend.

Nearly all Valley cities have some sort of localized service that is typically free to residents and paid for by the cities that use them.

Peoria unveiled Peoria on the Go, or POGO, in April. It circles by places such as Arrowhead Towne Center, Sunrise Mountain and Liberty high schools, the Peoria Sports Complex and other stops.

“Previously, we didn’t have any service in that area,” Ms. Hoffman said. “Now we go to Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road, which is a no-other-bus-route-goes-up-there kind of thing.”

Shuttles on the 18-mile loop arrive at stops every half hour.

Avondale, meanwhile, recently expanded its community service called ZOOM. ZOOM North joined ZOOM South in late 2017 to give the north part of the community access to schools, shopping and neighborhoods for 50 cents per one-way trip.

In Glendale, the city has operated its Urban Shuttle, or GUS, since October 1998.

Downtown Surprise could one day have a circulator shuttle, which is currently in the Valley Metro plans for October 2022 but doesn’t yet have funding.

Mr. Kohlbeck said that shuttle will likely be needed once City Center development plans take shape and students start living downtown at Ottawa University Arizona. The school could be home to a few thousand students in the next decade with hundreds of them living on campus.

“It’s probably a couple of years down the line,” Mr. Kohlbeck said. “It’s something very attractive in that area, especially with the college theme.”

Valley Metro even has put on the books a new Luke Circulator, which would shuttle people between downtown Surprise and Luke Air Force Base. That’s a possibility for October 2023, but like the other projects has no funding locked in place. It’s unknown now what the City of Surprise would have to kick in for that to happen.

“We’re always looking for the best connection to get our residents into the grid [of Phoenix] if they want to get in the grid,” Mr. Kohlbeck said.

He added another benefit for the Luke line would be residents could easily transfer to Glendale Avenue’s 70 line, which has hourly departures from the base into the Phoenix grid.

Alternative nation

Alternative modes of transportation are also something Surprise officials would consider if the funding was there.

About a decade ago, talk of commuter rail along the BNSF railroad tracks that run along Grand Avenue down to Phoenix began to heat up with a group of West Valley cities and towns showed willingness to throw in money toward the project.

A series of studies in 2009 found as many as 18,000 passengers a day would ride commuter rail by 2030.

But MAG did a feasibility study two years later that found commuter rail along Grand Avenue would cost $700 million and only have 5,000 daily boardings in 2030.

Led by big proponent in then-Mayor Lyn Truitt, Surprise was prepared to kick in $400,000 had the state been awarded a $2.5 million federal stimulus transportation grant in October 2010. Peoria, El Mirage and MAG were also ready to match money, but it never came together.

Mr. Winters doesn’t think it’ll happen anytime soon.

“I don’t think [BNSF] is going to make any way for passenger trails,” Mr. Winters said. “Adding track to what they have there is going to be a long shot. They really guard their own domain.”

Autonomous vehicles are also on Surprise’s radar, even though the city isn’t on the radar of the autonomous companies.

“The unfortunate part of the response is we are here in the northwest Valley,” Mr. Kohlbeck said. “Most of the companies are in the East Valley and have operations in the south or East Valley. They are more connected on the regional grid.”

Earlier this year, Surprise made a bid in a competition to bring the new autonomous shuttle named the Olli Trolley to the city. Developers Local Motors ultimately chose the East Valley Institute of Technology in Mesa to deploy and test its series of shuttles.

City officials also visited the Chandler facilities for Waymo, another autonomous vehicle company that has already unleased driverless vans in man East Valley cities. They’ve been tested there since 2018, and the company is in the midst of opening its largest facility in Mesa sometime this year.

“We would be interested in that type of product model,” Deputy City Manager Diane Arthur said. “We think we are a good market for that. We have younger kids who can’t drive and want to go to a movie, or retirees who don’t drive anymore and need access to medical facility.”

Bus to the future

Surprise’s need for public transportation goes back to the late1980s, when the city was still an Original Town Site on one square mile.

At the time, the town didn’t even have 5,000 people yet, but jobs were scare in the town. Residents needed to find a way into Peoria, so they could at least link up with the rest of the Valley through what was then called the Phoenix Transit system.

Surprise teamed up with El Mirage to make that happen in September 1988. The towns jointly financed bus service to Peoria for a 75-cent round trip that took 90 minutes in those days.

The problem with that line was vans only had spaces for 14 riders and passengers had to call a day in advance to request a ride.

Using money new state lottery money, the service cost the town $32,000 a year to operate (about $68,000 in today’s money). News reports at the time say it attracted about 650 riders a month with most of them young working people.

In 1990, officials with the Regional Public Transportation Authority rejected extending bus Route 102 along Grand Avenue through Youngtown to El Mirage and finally Surprise.

The city’s first stab at an actual Valley bus line came in October 1996 when Route 106, which had stopped as far as Grand and 111th avenues, was extended to a park and ride near the Surprise City Hall on Bell Road. It even went all the way to the Sundome in Sun City West.

It started with up to six daily trips, but within a year, the farthest route was pulled back to 105th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive.

A regional Dial-a-Ride service was also used in the late 1990s by time Surprise surprised 10,000 people. However, funding for that dried up in 2001.

But Surprise — along with El Mirage, Sun City West, Sun City and Youngtown — continued their own Dial-a-Ride service throughout the ’00s until 2012.

In 2003, the cost to ride one way within the Surprise city limits was $1. A trip outside the city was $1.25, and a ride to connect to a Valley bus station was $1.75.

The city owned and operated the buses, kept the books and staffed the drivers. Service went outside of the city, down to Boswell hospital 94th and hospital – but only for medical trips.

Demand was so high, however, that it became unpractical for many travelers.

“You ended up having to make a reservation 14 days in advance, which is ridiculous,” Mr. Winters said.

He added that a third of the vans were filled with regular patients traveling for kidney dialysis treatments, which only left two other vans for the rest of the population.

In 2012, the city disbanded its service to join the Northwest Valley Dial-a-Ride program, which Valley Metro had started two years earlier.

Expressly speaking

While local rides are where Surprise’s demand is the most, the four express round-trips to downtown Phoenix have been popular for more than a decade.

Surprise Express Route 571 started with a daily round trip in January 2006, but within six months Valley Metro added another trip to meet demand.

The city footed the bill the fund the $50,000 yearly cost for the bus line. In 2008, the Council voted to spend $70,000 a year to fund a third express bus route from Surprise to Phoenix.

Last fall, Valley Metro interviewed riders of Route 571 to get feedback. Possible additions discussed at the time included possible daily trips to and from the Glendale Park and Ride through Loop 101/I-10 West.

In 2007, Valley Metro did add a second daily express line – this one to Scottsdale with Surprise Express Route 572. That trip to the Scottsdale Airpark also had a stop at Arrowhead Towne Center, which allowed travel to Phoenix from there. But that route was eliminated in a cost-cutting move in July 2010.

Surprise residents could also once get to the Arrowhead Town Center via Wickenburg Bus Route 660, which would connect Wickenburg with Surprise and the shopping three times a day, but that route didn’t last either.

The 571 route was boosted this decade when the city completed the Park and Ride facility near Grand Avenue and Bell Road in December 2010. It underwent $3 million in renovations in early 2017 thanks to a Valley Metro grant.

Currently, the first bus leaves the Surprise Park and Ride at 5:30 a.m., with the last one out at 6:30 a.m. The return trips from downtown get riders back in Surprise between 5:35 p.m. and 6:53 p.m. each weekday, excluding holidays.

Fares are now $3.25 one-way or $6.50 for a day pass. A monthly pass can also be purchased for $104.

