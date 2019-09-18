Surprise Community: Work begins to widen Waddell from 303 to Reems Road 

Construction of the voter-approved Waddell Road Improvement Project is underway. The Waddell Road project will complete the north and south half of Waddell from the east limit of Loop 303 to Reems Road by increasing the number of travel lanes and adding a traffic signal at the Sarival Avenue and Waddell intersection. In addition to more travel lanes, the project includes drainage infrastructure, sidewalks, bicycle lanes, street lighting and landscaping. During the project, drivers can expect intermittent and full closures, lane restrictions and reduced speed limits. The road improvement project is scheduled to be complete by next summer, weather permitting.

Signal now operating at Cactus, Sarival

Traffic signals at the intersection of Cactus Road and Sarival Avenue are now in full operation. The signals went live Sept. 12 with crews activating them early that morning.

Freddy’s is site for meet-up for Judd’s district

District 6 Councilman Chris Judd is hosting a monthly meeting for constituents at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 14029 W. Waddell Road. District 6 covers the southeast portion of Surprise.

Hayden set for another district meet-up

District 2 Councilwoman Nancy Hayden is hosting one of her bi-monthly district meetings at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Sun City Grand Palm Room, 19726 N. Remington Drive. Ms. Hayden hosts the meetings for residents in her district on the second Wednesdays and fourth Tuesdays of every month. District 2 covers Sun City Grand, Bell West Ranch and portions of Arizona Traditions.

Library part of national voter registration day

The Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave., is participating in National Voter Registration Day Tuesday, Sept. 24 with a registration drive from noon to 5 p.m. Contact Laura Francabandera at 602-652-3407.

More surplus items available in city auction

More items are up for bid for surplus items from the City of Surprise. The following items are available for bidding at publicsurplus.com through Thursday, Sept. 19:

Decontaminating apparatus/power washer

Three 5,000 gallon tanks

500 gallon tank

Three 1,550 gallon tanks

Two 2,000 gallon tanks

Two 5,000 gallon tanks

2,000 insulated tank

Netgear items

Microphone

Panasonic video recorder

Free HIV testing at Northwest Regional Library

The Northwest Regional Library is hosting free HIV and Hep C testing from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 in the City of Surprise Room. One quick and painless finger prick will give results in 20 minutes. Sonoran Prevention Works staff will provide comprehensive, confidential counseling and referrals to medical services if needed. No appointment is needed.

Booths open for Surprise SciTech event

Surprise is currently seeking event exhibitors and sponsors for the 2019 SciTech event on Saturday, Nov. 2. More than 800 science enthusiasts of all ages attended the city’s 2018 SciTech event to view robotics presentations, fun experiments and learn about opportunities to engage in STEM-related (science, technology, engineering, and math) programs. This year’s event is 9 a.m. to noon in the Surprise City Hall Courtyard, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza. Organizations, schools and businesses with hands-on, interactive STEM projects or presentations are invited to request a free booth to participate in this year’s event. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for organizations that would like to partner with the city to host the event. Contact Seth Dyson at 623-222-1620, or seth.dyson@surpriseaz.gov.

Mayor talks to fire, police chiefs in latest ‘Conversations’

Mayor Skip Hall hosts Fire-Medical Chief Tom Abbott and Police Chief Terry Young on the latest “Council Conversations” episode on Surprise TV. Topics covered include public safety initiatives and updates on projects being constructed as part of the voter-approved bond. To watch the episode online, log on to mayor.surpriseaz.gov.