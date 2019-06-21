Surprise Community: Veterans Reflection groundbreaking Monday at library

A groundbreaking is set for Monday, June 24 for a Veterans Reflection Circle to honor late Surprise resident and combat wounded veteran Brian Mancini

It will be held at 9 a.m. at the Northwest Regional Library Classroom, 16089 N. Bullard Avenue.

Following the indoor ceremony, an outdoor groundbreaking will take place next to the Surprise Community Park’s fishing lake.

It’s expected to be open by Veterans Day.

Local design companies Logan Simpson and WERK are donating the memorial to the city.

For information, log on to surpriseaz.gov/vrc.

Peoria Ave. road work runs through June 25

Pavement preservation work is continuing on Peoria Avenue between Dysart Road to Bullard Avenue through Tuesday, June 25.

Motorists are experiencing multiple lane restrictions with reduced speed limits as work continues.

Drivers are reminded to please exercise caution when traveling in the work zone.

Hayden ready to meet constituents again

District 2 Councilmember Nancy Hayden is hosting one of her bi- monthly district meetings at 6:30 on Tuesday, June 25 at the Sun City Grand Palm Room, 19726 N. Remington Drive.

Ms. Hayden hosts the meetings for residents in her district on the second Wednesdays and fourth Tuesdays of every month.