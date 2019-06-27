Surprise Community: Solid waste rates set for first rise in nearly decade

Rates for city-serviced solid waste customers are about to increase for the first time in almost a decade.

Single-family customers will pay a monthly base rate of $20.70 starting Monday, July 1, with another scheduled increase to $23.40 on July 1, 2020.

The rate schedule will then increase the rate by $0.10 each fiscal year beginning in 2021, bringing the rate to $23.70 on July 1, 2024.

Residential water and wastewater utility rates will remain unchanged in FY 2020-2024.

The City Council approved the Utility Rate Study in February, which adjusted the five-year rate schedule.

Council sets Marley Park, city tax rates

The Surprise City Council officially set the property tax rate for Surprise residents as well as those living in Marley Park’s Community Facilities District.

At its regular meeting on June 18, the Council voted to keep the primary rate of $0.7591 per $100 of county assessed value for the primary rate and $x.xx per $100 of county assessed value for the secondary rate.

At the Marley Park CFD meeting, the Council agreed to a slight increase from last year with a rate of $0.3880 per $100 of assessed value as of June 18.

The community’s CFD is an additional tax to help pay off bonds when the community as first built in 2014.

Work closes Peoria from Cotton to 303

Daytime closures are in effect for Peoria Avenue from Cotton Lane to Loop 303

Crews are performing roadway restoration daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, June 28.

Cotton is restricted to a single lane with flagmen controlling traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes during the road work.

Drivers traveling through the work zone are reminded to observe the reduced speed limits and be mindful of crews in the area.

Remley to host Community Center meetup

District 4 Councilmember Ken Remley is hosting one of his regular monthly district meetings at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at the Surprise Community Center, 15832 N. Hollyhock St.

Mr. Remley hosts the meetings for residents in his district on the fourth Wednesday each month.

Surprise surplus items available in online auction

The City of Surprise is again auctioning off surplus items online.

Available items include metal soccer goals, a fertigation system, a plastic Adirondack chair, PVC benches, bookshelves, desks and a lateral file cabinet.

Bidding closes on Thursday, June 27 at Publicsurplus.com.