Surprise Community: Mayor talks to  fire, police chiefs in latest ‘Conversations’

Mayor Skip Hall hosts Fire-Medical Chief Tom Abbott and Police Chief Terry Young on the latest “Council Conversations” episode on Surprise TV.

Topics covered include public safety initiatives and updates on projects being constructed as part of the voter-approved bond.

To watch the episode online, log on to mayor.surpriseaz.gov.

Hayden not hosting Sept. 11 meet and greet

District 2 Councilwoman Nancy Hayden has cancelled her Wednesday, Sept. 11 community meeting at Arizona Traditions. The next scheduled one is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 in the Arizona Traditions Classroom, 18265 Traditions Loop Road East. District 2 covers Sun City Grand, Bell West Ranch and portions of Arizona Traditions.

Main dog park to shut down for annual work

The Surprise Community Park Dog Park, 15953 N. Bullard Ave., will be closed between Monday, Sept. 9 and Monday, Oct. 7 for annual maintenance. The closure affects both the small and large dog park areas. Residents can still use Dick McComb Dog Park, 17894 W. Westpark Blvd., during the scheduled closure. Call the Parks and Recreation office at 623-222-2000.

Landfill to take waste for city Fall Cleanup

Just in time for the last few weeks of summer, the City of Surprise is hosing a Fall Cleanup Event from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Surprise residents are permitted to drop off up to 2,000 pounds of non-hazardous residential waste for free at the Northwest Regional Landfill, 19401 W. Deer Valley Road. There is a limit of one load per household and hazardous waste items will not be accepted Call 623-222-1900, or visit surpriseaz.gov/sanitation.