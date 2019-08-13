Surprise Community: Mayor calls deal with SCDC a ‘milestone day’

The City Council agreed to a Development Incentive Agreement with the Surprise Center Development Company, ending the litigation between the two sides over City Center development.

The deal gives SCDC, the land’s owners, priority on development projects, and the use of development and economic development tools, as well as priority on infrastructure improvements.

Mayor Skip Hall called it a “milestone day for the City of Surprise.”

“We’ve got to a point now where we can really proceed with the Surprise City Center,” Mr. Hall said.

3rd City Center master plan session scheduled

For those who missed last week’s Surprise City Center master plan sessions, another one has been added for 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the Rio Salado College Community Room, 12535 W. Smokey Drive. District 4 Councilman Ken Remley will host the session, which will reveal plans from the Surprise Center Development Company, which owns the land. The master plan was initially unveiled at the June 18 City Council meeting. For questions about the plan, contact Scott Phillips with SCDC at sphillips@carefreepartners.com.

Councilman Sanders to host monthly meetups

Surprise District 5 Councilman David Sanders is launching a monthly meet-and-greet session with his constituents. The first one is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at Starbucks, 14369 W. Bell Road. The meetings will be held on the last Saturday of each month at various times and locations. District 5 covers Sun Village, Kingswood Parke, Surprise Stadium and City Hall.

Residents asked for top unmet human service needs

Surprise is conducting a community assessment on unmet needs covering human service, disabilities, veterans and poverty. The city is inviting any resident who has received services to register for one of the remaining focus groups from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14; and 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15; at the Surprise Resource Center 12425 W. Bell Road, Building A, #124. Those who haven’t received services can e-mail lindamwms.imi@gmail.com for a survey. To register for domestic violence issues, contact Dr. Zorita at 602-517-9688, or inspireconsultantgroup@gmail.com.

Arc, TGEN to speak at next VDHS commission meeting

Officials with the local chapter of The Arc and Arizona-based TGEN are scheduled guest speakers at the next Veterans, Disability, and Human Services Commission Meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza. The Arc of the United States is an organization serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Translational Genomics Research Institute is a non-profit organization focused on employ genetic discoveries to improve disease outcomes by developing smarter diagnostics and targeted therapeutics.

Grim gives first invocation to Council since reinstatement

Raymond Grim gave the first invocation at the Surprise City Council meeting Aug. 6 since the Council voted to reinstate prayers before meetings in June. Mr. Grim, a former City Council candidate and member of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, was the first to sign up to deliver a one-minute prayer before meetings. To sign up to give an invocation, contact Sherry Aguilar at sherry.aguilar@surpriseaz.gov.