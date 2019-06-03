Surprise Community: Local crews helped battle Dove Fire

Surprise fire crews were among 100 firefighters called to help put out the Memorial Day Weekend Dove Fire, which burned about 14 miles northwest of Surprise.

Officials say the fire reached more than 1,200 acres after it broke out on May 24 between Wittmann and Lake Pleasant, near 167th Avenue and Dove Valley Road.

There’s been no official explanation for the fire, although state forest officials said it was human-caused.

Waddell Road utility work continues

Road work is continuing this week on Waddell Road between Loop 303 and Reems Road, which means daily restrictions between 5 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. through Tuesday, June 11.

Crews are moving utility lines as part of the greater widening project that is expected to start this summer.

City to sell surplus items at auction

The City of Surprise has put out an official notice to sell surplus equipment it owns through an online auction.

Items available include a Bingo console, an electric steam table, water fountains, a refrigerator, a freezer and tables.

Sierra Auction is hosting it at www.publicsurplus.com through Friday, June 7.