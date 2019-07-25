Surprise Community: Lieu remains as chairwoman for Arts Commission

The leadership for the Surprise Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee is remaining the same for the upcoming year.

The seven-person board voted July 1 to keep Margaret Lieu as chairwoman and Deborah Welch as vice chairwoman.

New board member Crystal Miller attended her first meeting since she was appointed in June.

The board meets on the first Monday of every month to recommend art projects, budgets and schedules to the City Council. Its next meeting is on Monday, Aug. 5.

Those who can’t make the meetings in person can hear an audio file of each of them afterward at Surpriseaz.org.

Group already requests to give Council invocations

The Surprise City Council has already received at least eight requests to give invocations before City Council meetings. Those requests cover the next eight meetings, starting with the next one on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The Council voted in June to allow one-minute innovations to return to meetings.

Those who have already signed up include Raymond Grim, Mark Harpur, Tim Trieber, Pastor Jack Welch, Aaron Clark, Pastor Deborah Welch, Shawna Daigle and Jon Cavalleto.

The Council meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month, except July. It also won’t have a second meeting in August, and the first meeting in September will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5 because of the Labor Day holiday.

Adaptive Family Swim Party set for July 27

Surprise’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an Adaptive Family Swim Party on Saturday, July 27 at the Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N Hollyhock St. The event will include pizza and desert, in addition to swimming. Admission is $5 in advance and $6 at the door.