Surprise Community: Lesko says Luke F-35A jets delayed to late 2023

Arizona Congressional District 8 Congresswoman Debbie Lesko earlier this month announced a delay in the delivery of the fifth squadron of F-35A fighter jets.

Ms. Lesko, who serves Surprise and much of the far West Valley, said U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson told her the delay would move the next delivery into late 2023.

Up to two-dozen fighter plans are expected in the next squadron.

“I was assured by her that Luke AFB will receive all six F-35 squadrons and that no jobs will be impacted,” Ms. Lesko said in a statement.

Citizen Review meeting set for APS zoning change

A Surprise Citizen Review committee meeting concerning zoning changes for an APS Service Center is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

The meeting takes place at the service center at 16800 N. Dysart Road.

The committee will discuss the merits of changing about 2-1/2 acres from Community Commercial (CC) to Industrial Performance (IP).

West Valley Innovation Alliance Summit held May 22

The year’s second West Valley Innovation Alliance Summit is set for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at West-MEC, 13201 W. Grand Ave.

It will include startup innovation and pitch sessions, tech opportunities and hackathons.

West Valley employers will also share information about the type of tech positions they have open, which gives an understanding of the type of talent, skills and programing languages that employers need.

Class to cover how websites help businesses

The AZ TechCelerator, 12425 W. Bell Road, is hosting its next Lunch and Learn Series at noon on Thursday, May 23.

This session will go over trends, best practices and innovation of websites and what they mean for your business.

The event will be held in Building D.

Surprise Senior Center to honor vets with photos

The Surprise Senior Center, 15832 N. Hollyhock St., is honoring veterans before Memorial Day with a photo display.

The Celebrating Our Military display will be available for viewing starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22.

For information, call the Senior Center at 623-222-1500.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 27.

Cities join up to help utility bill assistance

Surprise and El Mirage are continuing to team up to provide walk-in Utility Assistance through June.

APS is hosting one of its statewide “100 Days of Helping” community outreach events from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at the El Mirage Senior Center, 14010 N. El Mirage Road.

Customers can learn about options to save money and APS assistance programs.

Other Utility Assistance Events are set for Thursdays in May and Thursday, June 6 and Thursday, June 13, at the Surprise Resource Center, 12425 W. Bell Rd. Bldg. A #124.

Information is at SurpriseAZ.gov/resourcecenter.

Estate planning classes continue through Sept.

Free classes on estate planning are available on multiple dates through September at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

Ted Meyer with the Arizona chapter of The Society of Financial Awareness will teach classes on the following dates: Wednesdays, May 22; Thursdays, June 6 and 20; Thursday, July 11; Tuesdays, August 13 and 27; and Thursdays, September 12 and 26.

The classes will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on those days.

For information or to register, please contact Ruby Sitea at 623.222.3242, or ruby.sitea@surpriseaz.gov.

HOA Connection Class to go over new Arizona laws

Surprise is hosting a free HOA Connection Class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5 in the Surprise City Hall Council Overflow Room, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

Beth Mulcahy, Esq., of the Mulcahy Law Firm, will explain new Arizona Legislation regarding planned communities, condominiums and community associations, plus case laws that affect how associations conduct business; and insight into successful association management.

To register, contact Ruby Sitea at 623-222-3242, or Ruby.Sitea@surpriseaz.gov.

Surprise Senior Center offers free trial in June

The Surprise Senior Center, 15832 N. Hollyhock St., is offering free trial memberships to all new enrollees through June 30.

The Senior Center offers a variety of activities for seniors (age 50 and older) and adults with disabilities.

Participants who remain enrolled in Senior Center programs following the free trial will pay the one-year membership fee ($12 residents, $15 non-residents) on July 1.

The state-of-the-art fitness room features modern gym equipment. Fitness membership fees are $30 annually for residents and $35 for non-residents.

To sign up for the free trial membership call 623-222-1500, or log on to surpriseaz.gov/seniorservices.