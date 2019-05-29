Surprise Community: Finalized 2020 budget part of next City Council meeting

The Surprise City Council will vote on a finalized fiscal year 2020 budget at its next meeting.

The Council meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 to make final approval to the city’s $413.6 million budget.

The Council will vote on finalizing the property tax rate at its Tuesday, June 18 meeting.

Meetings are at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

Log on to SurpriseAZ.gov at least 24 hours in advance for agendas.

Chamber to leave space at City Hall

The Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new home after the City Council voted to cancel its free lease with the chamber for space its using at City Hall.

The council voted unanimously for the change May 21.

The chamber has 60 days to vacate the building from the date of the end of the current contract with the city runs out on Sunday, June 30.

Raoul Sada, the CEO of the chamber, said the group is searching for a smaller space somewhere in Surprise. He said normal chamber activities will take place at the current building until the contract is done.

Parks and Rec name returns to department list

The Surprise Community and Recreation Services Department is officially changing its name back to the Parks and Recreation Department.

The City Council approved the change unanimously at its May 21 meeting.

City staff said the more familiar name should make it more accessible to Surprise residents.

The department’s advisory commission had already approved the name change last month, making the department and commission now matching their names.

Surprise still has vacancies on 3 city boards

Term limits are opening up City of Surprise vacancies on the Arts and Cultural Advisory Commission, the Personnel Appeal Board and Veterans, Disability and Human Services Commission.

Applications for the open seats are available at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza, or online at SurpriseAZ.gov.

City Clerk Sherry Aguilar said the city hopes to fill the positions by the end of June.

Mayor proclaims Public Works Week in city

Mayor Skip Hall proclaimed this week as Public Works Week in Surprise to mirror the national commemoration of the week.

Mr. Hall read an official proclamation at the May 21 City Council Meeting.

National Public Works Week runs from May 19 through Friday, May 25.

City approves Holland to Audit Committee

John Holland is the latest addition to the City Audit Committee.

The City Council on May 21 approved the City Audit Committee’s choice of Mr. Holland from the week prior.

His term will run through June 30, 2020.

Duffy hosting meetup at Jim’s Burger & Eggs

District 3 Councilmember Patrick Duffy is hosting one of his regular monthly district meetings at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Jim’s Burger and Eggs, 17019 W. Greenway Road #1805.

Mr. Duffy hosts the meetings for residents in his district on the first Saturday of every month.

Baseball focus of latest Surprise Progress TV

The latest episode of Surprise Progress TV is now available for streaming on Surprise TV.

It features information on the upcoming baseball tournaments in Surprise, plus the events scheduled for the city’s pools, which opened last week.

It can be seen at surprisetv.surpriseaz.org.