Surprise Business: Controversial projects on tap at P&Z meeting

The Surprise Planning and Zoning Commission will be deciding on zoning changes for the controversial Marisol Ranch and Lone Mountain Ranch housing developments at its Thursday, June 6 meeting.

The only two items on the agenda include public hearings on the adjacent developments north of 163rd Avenue and Dixileta Drive.

The zoning case for Marisol Ranch is 634 acres, while the Lone Mountain project covers of 486 acres of possible rezoning.

Nearby residents are expected to come out in force like they did at the May 7 City Council meeting when the council voted to approve a pre-annexation deal involving the land.

The P&Z meeting starts at a special time at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

Economic Development now has its own YouTube site

The Surprise Economic Development Department now has a YouTube channel.

So far, the channel features a few “Snacks with Surprise” episodes, Those are one- to two-minute videos with business leaders, along with some potato chips.

The channel’s handle at YouTube is @SurpriseEconDev.

Marquez Peterson replaces Tobin on Corp. Commission

Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO Lea Marquez Peterson replaced Andy Tobin on the Arizona Corporation Commission after Mr. Tobin resigned last week to lead the Department of Administration.

Ms. Marquez Peterson lost a bid for Congress to Ann Kirkpatrick in District 2 last fall.

The Corporation Commission sets rates and policies for utilities and oversees railroad crossings, business incorporation filings and other issues.

Cities join up to help utility bill assistance

Surprise and El Mirage are continuing to team up to provide walk-in Utility Assistance through June.

Customers can learn about options to save money and APS assistance programs.

Other Utility Assistance Events are set for Thursday, June 6; and Thursday, June 13 at the Surprise Resource Center, 12425 W. Bell Road. Building A #124.

Information is at SurpriseAZ.gov/resourcecenter.

Estate planning classes continue through Sept.

Free classes on estate planning are available on multiple dates through September at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

Ted Meyer with the Arizona chapter of The Society of Financial Awareness will teach classes on the following dates: Thursdays, June 6 and 20; Thursday, July 11; Tuesdays, August 13 and 27; and Thursdays, September 12 and 26.

The classes will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on those days.

For information or to register, contact Ruby Sitea at 623-222-3242, or ruby.sitea@surpriseaz.gov.

HOA Connection Class to go over new Arizona laws

Surprise is hosting a free HOA Connection Class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5 in the Surprise City Hall Council Overflow Room, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

Beth Mulcahy, Esq., of the Mulcahy Law Firm, will explain new Arizona Legislation regarding planned communities, condominiums and community associations, plus case laws that affect how associations conduct business; and insight into successful association management.

To register, contact Ruby Sitea at 623-222-3242, or ruby.sitea@surpriseaz.gov.

Surprise Senior Center offers free trial in June

The Surprise Senior Center, 15832 N. Hollyhock St., is offering free trial memberships to all new enrollees through June 30.

The Senior Center offers a variety of activities for seniors (age 50 and older) and adults with disabilities.

Participants who remain enrolled in Senior Center programs following the free trial will pay the one-year membership fee ($12 residents, $15 non-residents) on July 1.

The state-of-the-art fitness room features modern gym equipment. Fitness membership fees are $30 annually for residents and $35 for non-residents.

To sign up for the free trial membership call 623-222-1500, or log on to surpriseaz.gov/seniorservices.