Surprise Community: Cactus stretch restricted daily for gas line installation

A Southwest Gas installation of a new line is closing Cactus Road west of the Loop 303 each day until Wednesday, July 17. The closure from east of the 175th Avenue intersection to Autoshow Avenue is in effect from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. The Cactus Road and Cotton Lane intersection remains open for north and south bound traffic during the majority of the work. However, a full closure of the intersection is scheduled for Friday, July 12 at 9 p.m. until Monday, July 15 at 5 a.m.

Roadway widening restricts traffic on 175th Avenue

The widening of 175th Avenue is keeping the road closed from Waddell Road to Sweetwater Avenue through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. Waddell Road will remain open during the closure. Access will be maintained for emergency vehicles during all road work. Call 623-222-1734.

City offices closed, trash delayed for holiday

The Independence Day holiday is bringing official closures to City of Surprise offices. City-served trash and recycling customers will also have a one-day delay on pickup if their regular day is a Thursday. Those customers will have their trash picked up this week on Friday, July 5. Call 623-222-1900.

Duffy hosting monthly meetup at Jim’s Burger & Eggs

District 3 Councilmember Patrick Duffy is hosting one of his regular monthly district meetings at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 at Jim’s Burger and Eggs, 17019 W. Greenway Road #1805. Mr. Duffy hosts the meetings for residents in his district on the first Saturday of every month.

Surprise police arrest man wanted in Illinois

Surprise police are credited with arresting an Illinois man wanted for child pornography charges. Jay R. Pitchford, 37, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Surprise officers and was taken into custody in the Maricopa County jail in Phoenix. Mr. Pitchford is wanted on a felony warrant in Livingston County, Illinois. He could be looking at up to 30 years behind bars in the Illinois Department of Corrections.