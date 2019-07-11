Surprise Community: Cactus Road stretch restricted daily for gas line installation

A Southwest Gas installation of a new line is closing Cactus Road west of the Loop 303 each day until Wednesday, July 17.

The closure from east of the 175th Avenue intersection to Autoshow Avenue is in effect from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

The Cactus Road and Cotton Lane intersection remains open for north and south bound traffic during the majority of the work.

However, a full closure of the intersection is scheduled for Friday, July 12 at 9 p.m. until Monday, July 15 at 5 a.m.

Roadway widening restricts traffic on 175th Avenue

The widening of 175th Avenue is keeping the road closed from Waddell Road to Sweetwater Avenue through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. Waddell Road will remain open during the closure. Access will be maintained for emergency vehicles during all road work. Call 623-222-1734.

Winters hosting monthly meetup at Arizona Traditions

Vice Mayor Roland Winters is hosting one of his regular monthly meetings for District 1 residents at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at The Retreat Center at Arizona Traditions, 18250 W. Weathersby Drive. Mr. Winters hosts the meetings for residents in his district on the second Friday of every month. District 2 Councilwoman Nany Hayden, who normally talks to her constituents twice a month, cancelled both of her July gatherings while the City Council takes the month off.

Parks and Rec name becomes official

The name change for the Surprise Community Recreation Services Department to the Parks and Recreation Department became official July 1. The City Council voted for the change in May. July also happens to be Parks and Recreation Month in Surprise and nationally.