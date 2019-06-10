Surprise Community: Arts Commission recommends spot for peace pole

The Surprise Arts and Cultural Advisory Commission agreed on a site for a donated peace pole and plans to ask the City Council for up to $6,500 to help install it.

The group chose a spot right across from the city’s public safety complex in what is called Statler Plaza.

Commission Chairperson Margaret Lieu said the group hopes the cost of installing the 13-foot monolith will be lower than what it’s requesting.

The Rotary Club of Surprise is donating it to the city for International Peace Day on Sept. 21. But because it may not reach the City Council’s agenda until August, the commission discussed the possibility it may not be installed in time.

City Council to vote on annexation, rezoning cases

The Surprise City Council will be setting the property tax rate and dealing with the annexation and rezoning issue for the Marisol Ranch and Lone Mountain Ranch projects in north Surprise at its next meeting.

A work session is set for 4 p.m., with the regular meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

It will be the council’s last meeting until August.

Road work affecting Peoria Ave. June 14-25

The city of Surprise is conducting pavement preservation work on Peoria Avenue between Dysart Road to Bullard Avenue from Friday, June 14 through Tuesday, June 25

Drivers can expect multiple lane restrictions with reduced speed limits during the work.

On Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19, east and westbound traffic will share one lane with a traffic control person directing traffic.

Additionally, east and westbound left turns will be restricted at Litchfield and Dysart roads.

Drivers are reminded to please exercise caution when traveling in the work zone.

Winters, Hayden to host constituent meetings this week

Vice Mayor Roland Winters and District 2 Councilmember Nancy Hayden are hosting their regular meetings for constituents this week.

Mr. Winters is hosting his for District 1 residents at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14 at The Retreat Center at Arizona Traditions, 18250 W. Weathersby Dr.

Mr. Winters hosts the meetings for residents in his district on the second Friday of every month.

Ms. Hayden is hosting one of her bi-monthly district meetings at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12 at Arizona Traditions, 17221 N. Citrus Road.

Ms. Hayden hosts the meetings for residents in her district on the second Wednesdays and fourth Thursdays of every month.

City veterans commission to meet this week

The Surprise Veterans, Disability and Human Services Commission is meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12 at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

The meets are streamed live on Surprise TV at surpriseaz.gov/surprisetv.

Latest Surprise Progress TV episode ready for streaming

The latest episode of Surprise Progress Television is available for streaming at surpriseaz.gov/surprisetv.

The June 6 edition covers the passing of the fiscal year 2020 budget, an update on the widening work on Waddell Road between Loop 303 and Reems Road and information about the groundbreaking for the Veterans Reflection Circle near the Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave.