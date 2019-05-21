Surprise City Council approves tentative FY2020 budget

By Jason Stone, INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

The City of Surprise is one step closer to approving a fiscal year 2020 budget.

With only slight variations from the budget City Manager Mike Frazier recommended to the City Council last month, the council approved its tentative budget on May 7. It also preliminarily signed off on keeping the primary and secondary property tax rates the same.

Both issues will be up for final approval in June, which is shaping up to be a busy month for the City Council before it takes its annual July siesta.

At its May 7 meeting, the council approved a $413.6 million tentative budget, which was about $400,000 less than the one Mr. Frazier suggested after some minor changes.

It’s a budget that predicts another year of revenue growth despite some overall conservative projections.

“We had that big downturn where we had to lay a lot of people off and do a lot of things with the reserve and all that stuff,” Mayor Skip Hall said. “It was ugly. Since about 2010 or ’11, we have beaten the revenue projections every year.”

The budget includes a projected General Fund of $125.5 million, which is only about $300,000 more than last year’s, but one that shows a continued line of growth throughout the decade.

“I never like to see our General Fund go down if we can help it,” said District 4 Councilmember Ken Remley, who serves Coyote Lakes, the Original Town Site, Roseview and other subdivisions. “Because it always seems like we have more needs and demands and things coming up all the time that we haven’t thought. We’re constantly changing all throughout the year. I get nervous when General Fund goes down because I like to see a cushion.”

Mr. Hall praised the city’s Finance Department for continually beating conservative projections for the better part of the decade.

“Since we do monitor throughout the year, it gives us flexibility in our operation budget,” Finance Director Andrea Davis told the council.

Along with the budget, the council passed the preliminary primary and secondary tax rates for the upcoming year. They voted to keep the rates the same, but homeowners will still see a small rise in actual taxes they will pay.

The city is keeping the primary rate at .7591, with the secondary rate staying at .3880. But because the Maricopa County valuation per 100 homes is going up, taxes for property in the city will also increase.

“We control the rate as a city, and we’re not moving the rate at all,” Mr. Hall said. “The assessed value, we don’t control. That’s the county. We’re projecting a slight increase in assessed value of current properties, plus the addition of properties from growth.”

A homeowner will likely see a rise of around $3-$4 for the year for each $100,000 of assessed home vaue.

The next step in the budget process is a final adoption vote on Tuesday, June 4.

The property tax issue will be settled on Tuesday, June 18.

GENERAL FUND LAST 6 YEARS 2015: $96.5 million

$96.5 million 2016: $101.3 million

$101.3 million 2017: $106.1 million

$106.1 million 2018: $117.3 million

$117.3 million 2019: $125.2 million

$125.2 million 2020: $125.5 million

