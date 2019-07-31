Surprise city clerk Aguilar honored with ‘Distinction’

News

Surprise City Clerk Sherry Aguilar received the President’s Award of Distinction last week at the Arizona Municipal Clerks’ Association Annual Meeting.

Ms. Aguilar has worked for the city for nearly 30 years, starting as receptionist in 1990 and becoming city clerk in 1996.

In her role as clerk, Ms. Aguilar serves as the city’s official records custodian and administrator of City Council meetings.

Ms. Aguilar also serves as the city’s chief elections officer – working to ensure residents are educated about how to vote and the importance of making their voices heard.

She is a mentor to her team – and other city clerks – and continues to find new ways to add value to the community, including when she worked to add passport services to the clerk’s office in 2016.

As a lifelong resident of Surprise, Ms. Aguilar also acts as our city’s historian and spearheaded the development of a book and video documentary marking the 50th anniversary of the incorporation of Surprise.

Visit surpriseaz.gov/clerk.

Editor’s note: The City of Surprise contributed to this story.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.