Surprise city clerk Aguilar honored with ‘Distinction’

Surprise City Clerk Sherry Aguilar received the President’s Award of Distinction last week at the Arizona Municipal Clerks’ Association Annual Meeting.

Ms. Aguilar has worked for the city for nearly 30 years, starting as receptionist in 1990 and becoming city clerk in 1996.

In her role as clerk, Ms. Aguilar serves as the city’s official records custodian and administrator of City Council meetings.

Ms. Aguilar also serves as the city’s chief elections officer – working to ensure residents are educated about how to vote and the importance of making their voices heard.

She is a mentor to her team – and other city clerks – and continues to find new ways to add value to the community, including when she worked to add passport services to the clerk’s office in 2016.

As a lifelong resident of Surprise, Ms. Aguilar also acts as our city’s historian and spearheaded the development of a book and video documentary marking the 50th anniversary of the incorporation of Surprise.

