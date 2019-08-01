Surprise City Center draft plans on P&Z agenda

The City Center Draft Master Plan will be discussed at the next Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

Surprise Center Development Company’s Scott Phillips plans to update the commission on the latest plans, which were first unveiled in June at a City Council meeting.

Other agenda items include possible action on rezoning approximately 151 acres of land for the Paloma Creek development, which east of 163rd Avenue between Happy Valley and Jomax roads.

A preliminary plat for the development that would bring about 600 homes — mostly on land the city is looking to annex this fall ­— is also on the agenda.

The commission will also consider a preliminary plat for Sunrise Ranch, located in the northeast corner of 171st Avenue and Jomax Road.

Citizen meeting called for Legacy School

A citizen review meeting concerning the Legacy Traditional School is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Residence Inn by Marriott, 16418 N. Bullard Ave. The public can sound off about a request for a zone change of approximately 4.19 acres of land located near the northwestern corner of Cactus Road and Cotton Lane from residential to commercial with a Planned Unit Development overlay. Contact Surprise Planner Hobart Wingard at 623-222-3156, or hobart.wingard@surpriseaz.gov.

Dillon’s BBQ replacing Western Trails Ranch

Surprise residents hoping for a Dillon’s KC Barbecue restaurant have a close option now in Morristown. Western Trails Ranch, 37838 W. Grand Ave., has been sold and will become Dillon’s at Western Trails Ranch. Signs were erected last week, and officials say Dillon’s should be open sometime in October. Dillon’s was one of the top requests in Surprise’s Retail Survey earlier this year. It also has locations at Lake Pleasant, the Wildlife World Zoo and locations in Arrowhead and Peoria.